Ault Alliance and BitNile Metaverse Announce BitNile.com Experiences Significant Growth, Surpassing 370,000 Active Users in First 21 Days

Over 370,000 active users in the first 21 days of early access

Companies expect introduction of three new games and three new in-world features within the next 30 days

Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT, a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance") and BitNile Metaverse, Inc. BNMV ("BitNile Metaverse"), the company behind the rapidly growing virtual world, BitNile.com, announce that BitNile.com has surpassed 370,000 active users in the first 21 days since launching its early access phase. This extraordinary growth demonstrates the platform's appeal to users worldwide and emphasizes its position as a major player in the Metaverse landscape.

In response to this success, BitNile Metaverse has revealed that it will introduce three new games and three new in-world features to the platform within the next 30 days. These additions will not only expand the range of experiences available to users but also contribute to the continued growth and development of the platform.

Joe Spaziano, Chief Technology Officer of BitNile Metaverse, expressed his enthusiasm for the BitNile Metaverse's achievements, stating, "We are only getting started, and we see new users joining us from all over the world. This is what the metaverse is supposed to be: a global, connected experience that brings people together."

BitNile Metaverse's commitment to enhancing the user experience through continuous innovation and expansion is expected to further strengthen its position in the metaverse market. As more users flock to BitNile.com, the platform is poised to become a leading destination for those seeking a truly immersive and interconnected virtual world.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com.

About BitNile Metaverse

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BITNILE.COM metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BitNile.com, Inc., BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. WOEN indirectly, 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp WTRV.

