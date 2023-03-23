Magellan Healthcare Offers Free Resources, Webinar Highlighting Importance of April's Autism Acceptance Month

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the U.S. has risen from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 44 in 2018 1 and among adults is 2.21%. 2

Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than girls. 1

ASD affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups and can be reliably diagnosed as early as age two.1

Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced a webinar and free resources during Autism Acceptance Month in April to facilitate dialogue and real change to support individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. PT), join Magellan Healthcare and Kyo Autism Therapy, LLC, a California-based child-centric applied behavior analysis (ABA) provider, for an interactive webinar, "What is applied behavior analysis (ABA) and how can it help my family?" Expert panelists include Cara Albanese, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, Magellan Healthcare senior manager, clinical care services; Maggie Yost, MS, BCBA, Kyo regional director, ABA optimized; Sage Howard, M.Ed., BCBA, Kyo senior director of clinical integrity and compliance officer; and Neely Burkhardt, Arizona Autism United, board member. Visit here for more information and free registration.

"While the previously termed ‘Autism Awareness Month' helped us understand ASD, Autism Acceptance Month facilitates support for people living with the condition. Acceptance helps individuals with ASD to develop, thrive and connect with others," said Yagnesh Vadgama, president and COO, Human Affairs International of California, Inc. and vice president, clinical care services autism, Magellan Healthcare. "For April Autism Acceptance Month and throughout the year, Magellan is committed to helping families recognize and address concerns about ASD, and celebrating the positive and unique qualities of individuals who have autism through our community outreach and innovative member services."

Autism Acceptance Month community resources

Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/Autism-Resources for tip sheets, a campaign toolkit and national resources to support persons with autism, families, providers and educators.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. ET (10:00–11:00 a.m. PT) , Magellan Federal will host a webinar focused on Autism Acceptance Month for military families, youth counselors, and professionals who work with youth with ASD. Visit here for more information and free registration.

, Magellan Federal will host a webinar focused on Autism Acceptance Month for military families, youth counselors, and professionals who work with youth with ASD. Visit here for more information and free registration. Stay tuned to Magellan Healthcare social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook) for information and tools addressing ASD.

Visit the Magellan Health Insights blog for posts on autism throughout April and all year long.

Making positive strides

Magellan continues to expand its deep clinical expertise in ABA. Last December, Magellan Healthcare announced the launch of a first-to-market, value-based collaboration with Kyo Autism Therapy, LLC to drive meaningful and objectively measurable outcomes for children with ASD.

Magellan manages ABA services for members through Magellan Autism Connections®, a first-to-market and one-of-a-kind solution that offers individualized care planning and intensive caregiver support to ensure treatment goals are met. With Magellan Autism Connections®, children with autism and their families can be confident in knowing their unique needs are in the hands of caring experts who want only the best outcomes. Through Magellan Autism Connections®, families have a trusted resource to help in navigating the complex healthcare system and obtaining access to quality providers and community support.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health. Magellan Healthcare and its subsidiaries serve commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Kyo: Kyo Autism Therapy, LLC is a leader in behavior therapy for individuals with autism. With its staff of highly-educated, expertly trained professionals, Kyo works to advance the lives of individuals and families with autism and other special needs through compassionate, evidence-based treatment. Since being founded in 2005, Kyo has expanded from its San Francisco base to serve families across California and the U.S. For more information about Kyo, its programs, and approach, please visit kyocare.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

____________________________

1 CDC Data & Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder

2 CDC, "Key Findings: CDC Releases First Estimates of the Number of Adults Living with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the United States"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005166/en/