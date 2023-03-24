Michelle Schafer, Owner and Career Coach with Michelle Schafer Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Schafer is a career coach specializing in leadership coaching and career transition and a regular contributor to Brainz Magazine. Michelle also shares thought leadership via regular posts on LinkedIn (https://ca.linkedin.com/in/michelleschafercoaching)

“In my coaching role, I strategize collaboratively with you to put together a roadmap which will help you find a career path that allows you to do work that gives you energy for an organization that believes what you believe in. You wouldn’t go on vacation without having a plan and the same applies when it comes to a job search. Together we figure out what’s next by exploring opportunities, assessing your interests and direction, and developing a tailored plan which includes a mix of job search activities and is focused on clarifying precisely what you are looking for. You deserve to be doing something that lights you up and makes you feel fulfilled so you can thrive personally and professionally.”

Although sometimes her career coaching and leadership coaching work may intersect, Michelle says, she takes different approaches between the two depending on the specific areas you would like to focus on developing. For example, leadership coaching helps individuals seeking to build leadership competencies in order to motivate and inspire a team, while career coaching can help you discover a new job or career path. Michelle accomplishes this not by telling you what to do, but helping you develop the appropriate skills and strategies, and empowering you to take steps forward.

“In my career transition work, I can help you clarify your career goals, develop marketing materials which target this new direction (including helping you strengthen your resume and LinkedIn profile), prepare for interviews with confidence, and have networking conversations with recruiters and others in your circle to explore job possibilities. An effective job search strategy needs to include a mix of online and relationship building activities in order to uncover opportunities which could be a great fit for you. And when you do find that job you dream of I help you transition to that job with success.”

Michelle also helps the client clarify what she refers to as “non negotiables”, which are deal breakers in your career: those aspects so deeply important to you that you would walk away from a great opportunity if they are not present. One example of an emerging deal breaker over the past 3 years of the pandemic is location: there is a large number of individuals wanting to work only remotely, and also lots of people either wanting to work in person or wanting to have the option to choose between both approaches.

Whether you have been recently restructured and thrust into the job market quickly, or deciding to leave your current role because you are not satisfied, Michelle wholeheartedly believes everyone is entitled to a career which is fulfilling and energizing.

Prior to becoming a coach, Michelle worked in the corporate world, specializing in Human Resources, Learning and Development and project leadership within financial services, not-for-profit, and municipal government. Drawing from her own experiences, she is all too familiar with the challenges because she’s been in the trenches. In fact, her experiences urged her to realize how essential great leaders are to every organization, and how important it is to find careers that fulfill us, as the outcome impacts our health and well-being.

“Whether you are brand new to leadership or evolving leadership with escalating responsibility, I can help you build more productive relationships with team members, increase self-awareness, improve critical thinking skills, and support sustainable organizational change. And because every career journey is unique, I work with you to customize your job search strategy to help fit your precise needs.

Michelle has made it her life’s mission to support individuals to have more meaningful, exciting careers. The pandemic, she says, has shifted many aspects of the work environment and because there is so much transition in the market there is an even bigger need for career coaching.

“Make sure you do some reflection on what you want and need and have a purpose when it comes to finding that perfect career. I am here to help you be intentional in your job search and find work that energizes you, for companies that share your values and that honors your non negotiables and deal breakers. You do not have to feel stuck – you do have choices. That’s why working with a coach is the best decision you can make, so you can feel empowered and fulfilled in your career.”

Close Up Radio will feature Michelle Schafer in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 28th at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://mschafercoaching.ca/ or on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/in/michelleschafercoaching

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno