Biological Sample Transportation Boxes Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 5.8% Between 2023 to 2031: Growth Plus Report Study

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent Growth Plus Reports analysis, the Biological Sample Transportation Boxes Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The research describes the most successful strategies, market trends, major drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape, market size, statistic figures, revenue forecasts, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

Features such as temperature control and shock resistance accelerate market revenue growth.

The growing need for accurate and timely diagnosis drives the demand for biological sample transportation boxes.

Disposable and reusable boxes are rising in the environment-friendly biological sample transportation boxes market.

Biological Sample Transportation Boxes Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Material Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The primary factor driving the increase in global market revenue is the increasing need for accurate and prompt diagnosis, which necessitates the transportation of biological samples from the place of collection to the diagnostic facility. Additionally, transporting contamination-free biological samples for modern diagnostic procedures like molecular diagnostics and microbiological analysis drives the global market for biological sample transportation boxes. However, the higher expense, limited awareness, and lack of standardization are restraining the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global biological sample transportation boxes market from perspectives such as material type, application, end-user, and region.

Material Type Segmentation:

Based on the material type, the global biological sample transportation boxes market is segmented into cardboard boxes, plastic boxes, metal boxes, and other materials.

The cardboard boxes segment dominates the global market with the highest revenue share attributed to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight, ease of disposal, and ease of customizing to meet customers’ specific needs.

The plastic boxes segment accounts for the second-largest revenue share owing to its durability, flexibility, and versatility to meet specific transportation needs, such as temperature control, shock resistance, and tamper-proof features.

Application Segmentation:

Based on the application, the global biological sample transportation boxes market is segmented into saliva, blood, tissue, urine, and others.

The saliva segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share owing to the increasing use of saliva in diagnostic testing, research, and drug development. This large revenue is because it is the key biological sample containing various biomarkers, including DNA, RNA, proteins, and metabolites, used in diagnostics.

End-user Segmentation:

Based on the end-user, the global biological sample transportation boxes market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research organizations, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others.

The diagnostic center segment accounts for the largest revenue share, followed by the research organizations segment. This large revenue share is attributed to the high utilization of these boxes for transporting biological samples for medical diagnosis, research, or drug development.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global biological sample transportation boxes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global biological sample transportation boxes market with the largest revenue share. This significant revenue share is attributed to the presence of key market players and collaborators and the rise in infectious & chronic diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global biological sample transportation boxes market are:

Marken Limited

Kaltek SR

TEMPACK Packaging Solutions, S.L

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cibesmed

DGP Intelsius

Azenta US, Inc.

INPECO SA

VWR International, LLC

Strategic Developments

To increase the range of products in the global biological sample transportation boxes market, the prominent players have embraced the latest advancements, R&D activities, and agreements as their key developmental strategies. These initiatives have boosted the need for biological sample transportation boxes and the potential for future economic growth.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, the company MagBio Genomics, Inc. announced 510(k) clearance, CE Mark approval, and the global launch of its MagXtract Collecting Tube. It is the first guanidine-free molecular transport medium, FDA-cleared equipment available in the United States for COVID-19 sample collection, processing, and testing.

In January 2022, Cerba HealthCare found new methods of transporting biological samples with a low carbon footprint and shorter time-to-results for patients and prescribers, allowing patients to benefit from the quality of large-capacity laboratory platforms.

