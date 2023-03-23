Logistics Robot Demand to Record an Impressive Growth at 12.3% CAGR by 2033; Warehouse Automation is Primary Driving Factor, States Fact.MR

Deployment of logistics robots in the retail and e-commerce industry will double over the forecast period. Mounting Logistics Industry and Automation Adoption Rate Will Guide Revenue Generation.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics robot market is estimated to exceed US$ 7,115.6 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 12.3% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.



Robotic logistics is a developing idea that has become very popular in recent years. Many companies have invested in retrieval systems and automated storage (RS/AS) to automate movements and processes in the facility due to the growing complexity of the warehouse industry and the necessity for agile and efficient operations.

The surge in the use of logistics robots occurs as a reaction to the need to lower costs and streamline procedures to increase competitiveness. Logistics robots, as supposed to be conventional equipment, guarantee maximum throughput, work 24/7 if it is necessary, as well as ensure the security of the products, all other components, and workers in the warehouse.

The industry is changing as a result of new technologies, and new technologies are being inspired by how the last mile delivery is changing, venture capital investments in supply chain management and logistics start-ups have significantly increased.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global logistics robots market is poised to expand and reach the valuation of US$ 22,699.1 Million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The global logistics robots market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 8.9% during 2018 to 2022.

during By end use industry segment, Retail & E-commerce is likely to account for 22.5% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1,601.0 Million in 2023.

of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of in 2023. South Asia & Oceania region is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 1,010.4 Million by 2023 end.

over the forecast period, as it will be valued at by 2023 end. Under payload segment, logistics robots having 200 - 500 kg payload are estimated to account for approximately a 28.4% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023. China in East Asia region provides more revenue generation opportunities and is expected to capture a market share of 68.3% in 2023.

Market Development

Various researches are now being conducted on the modification of logistics robots for its utilization in space. Such R & D investments and progressions in logistics robots will take the market to new heights.

Due to the constant movement of people and objects, AMRs can avoid obstacles and even work with people, unlike the traditional AGV. This is important to allow manufacturers to adapt to changing conditions as the AMR can adapt to new layouts and patterns.

The implementation of artificial intelligence and automation, and others are some of the technologies being investigated in order to improve and upgrade logistics robots. In order to improve the delivery process, a lot of money is also spent on route optimization software and other affordable alternatives.

Competitive Landscape

The increasing preference of customers/consumers for the digital medium has led to maintaining a strong digital presence of the manufacturers. However, even the digital landscape is witnessing fierce competition, as a result of which, the high-tech and personalized visualization of robots is witnessing adoption.

Manufacturers of logistics robots are developing constructive collaboration with end users in order to streamline the supply chain. Mass production and quick delivery timelines are closing the demand supply gap as the penetration is increasing across verticals.

In February 2021, ABB introduced new collaborative robots. GoFa cobot and SWIFTI offer higher payloads and faster speed than other robots, and hence they can be used for robust logistics purposes.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Agility Robotics

AIBAYES

COMAU

Dexterity, Inc

FANUC America Corporation

GreyOrange

Locus Robotics.

Omron Corporation

Seegrid Corporation

Stäubli International AG.

Swisslog Holding AG

Universal Robots

XYZ Robotics Inc.

Yaskawa America, Inc

Segmentation of Logistics Robot Industry Research

By Robot Type: Autonomous Mobile Robots Automated Guided Vehicles Robot Arms Others

By Axes: 4 Axis or less 5 axis 6 axis or more

By Payload: Up to 200 kg 200 - 500 kg 500 - 800 kg More than 800 kg

By Application: Packaging Palletizing Material handling Pick and Place Inspection Others

By End Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global logistics robot market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of robot type (autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, robot arms, others), axes (4 axis and less, 5 axis, 6 axis and above), payload (up to 200 kg, 200 - 500 kg, 500 - 800 kg, more than 800 kg), application (packaging, palletizing, material handling, pick and place, inspection, others), end use industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, warehousing, packaging, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Logistics Robot Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Logistics Robot sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Logistics Robot demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Logistics Robot Market during the forecast period?

