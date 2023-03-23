TELA Bio Announces 510(k) Clearance for OviTex® PRS Long-Term Resorbable for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Company continues design advancements of biologic-based materials for soft tissue repair and reinforcement

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for the Company's OviTex PRS Long-Term Resorbable product. OviTex PRS Long-Term Resorbable is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists in patients requiring soft tissue repair or reinforcement in plastic and reconstructive surgery.



OviTex PRS Long-Term Resorbable complements the Company's existing OviTex PRS portfolio, which includes OviTex PRS Permanent and OviTex PRS Short-Term Resorbable configurations. The OviTex PRS portfolio consists of products with two or three layers of high-quality tissue derived from ovine rumen, which is reinforced with either permanent or resorbable polymer for added strength, stabilization, and controlled stretch. These products are designed to improve outcomes by facilitating functional tissue remodeling while controlling the degree and direction of stretch. OviTex PRS Long-Term Resorbable enhances the OviTex PRS portfolio with specific design features including bi-directional stretch and a fully resorbable, long-term polymer for reinforcement.

“The OviTex PRS portfolio is integral to our mission to deliver next-generation soft-tissue repair solutions that offer clinical effectiveness and economic benefits,” said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. “This new offering expands the clinical utility of the OviTex PRS portfolio and demonstrates our ability to leverage the tunable design of OviTex PRS to meet the varying needs of surgeons and patients in plastic and reconstructive surgery.”

To learn more, please visit www.ovitexprs.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com .

About OviTex PRS

OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists in patients requiring soft tissue repair or reinforcement in plastic and reconstructive surgery. The device is supplied sterile and is intended for one-time use.

Do not use OviTex PRS in patients with a known sensitivity to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex PRS Instructions for Use.

