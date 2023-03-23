Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s Fastest Growing Cell Phone Repair Chain, has been selected as a Samsung Electronics Canada Authorized Service Centre Partner

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON. Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s growth leader in the cell phone repair business, announced today that they are now an Authorized Service Partner for Samsung Electronics Canada, across 19 cities.



This new accreditation enables Dr. Phone Fix technicians, accredited by Samsung, to do both in and out of warranty repairs for Samsung mobile phone users, using genuine Samsung parts and tools. Dr. Phone Fix will also provide a 125-point health check to repaired devices, using Samsung’s Galaxy Diagnostics Tool.

“We’re honored by this recognition and delighted that our partnership will bring convenient access to our mutual customers,” said Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix. “Our 35 locations are pleased to join Samsung’s extensive network in 2023 with a goal of another 165 locations by 2030.”

“Samsung customer service is about providing convenient,

Seamless and accessible service for everyone - from Canadians

Living in the business cities to the remotest parts of the country,” said Frank Martino, Vice President, Corporate Service, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Dr. Phone Fix provides flexible options for customers requiring same day repairs, and so we are excited to welcome them to our extensive service network.”

To find the Dr. Phone Fix location nearest you, visit www.docphonefix.come/loc .





Contact

Warren Michaels

Vice President/Brand Development

Dr Phone Fix

warren.michaels@docphonefix.com

C: 780-977-8261









