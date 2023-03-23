Empowering The Workforce: Exclusive Insights On Re-skilling For The Climate Transition Era

Chris Caldwell of United Renewables in Conversation with Professor Lynda Gratton of the London Business School

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world has changed dramatically since the pandemic and the way we work has been completely reimagined. As we continue to face new challenges brought on by the urgent need for decarbonisation, it's crucial to adapt and acquire the skills necessary to thrive throughout the net-zero revolution.



In this special episode of the Conversations on Climate Podcast featuring an in-depth conversation with Professor Gratton, we gain valuable knowledge on navigating the evolving professional landscape. Gratton is a Professor of Management Practice at London Business School, a council chair at the World Economic Forum, and the bestselling author of “Redesigning Work”.

In her highly sought-after elective course at LBS, the Future of Work, Professor Gratton explores the critical skills and strategies needed to navigate the ever-evolving professional landscape.

During the interview, Gratton discusses the lasting impact of the pandemic on working practices, shares her expertise on re-skilling and adapting to change, and offers strategic guidance for transitioning organisations, markets, and cultures towards a net-zero future.

This compelling episode is essential listening for forward-thinking professionals, business leaders, and change-makers who are eager to embrace the challenges of a rapidly shifting world and drive positive impact.

Dive into this exclusive and compelling conversation with Gratton, as we dissect the future of work, pandemic lessons, re-skilling hacks, and her invaluable insights on transitioning organisations, markets, and cultures toward a net-zero future.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn from one of the most influential voices in the business world. Watch this captivating episode and enrich your understanding of the future of work and the net-zero transition.

Season one of the Conversations on Climate Podcast series is a joint production

of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

The latest episode, featuring Professor Lynda Gratton, is available here

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Previous guests include Sir Andrew Likierman , Julio Dal Poz , Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît , Professor Ioannou , Tara Schmidt , Professor Dan Cable , Professor Zoe Chance , Professor Kathleen O’Connor , and Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/218a6050-1ee7-4ec9-b6fb-469c98d56b08