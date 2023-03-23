Hà Nam pledges to facilitate operation of Taiwanese investors

VIETNAM, March 23 -

HÀ NAM — The northern province of Hà Nam hopes that businesses from Taiwan (China) will pour more investments into the locality, a provincial official said on Tuesday, pledging to facilitate their operation.

At a working session with a delegation of Taiwanese firms who came to learn about the local investment environment, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Quốc Huy said over the past years, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hà Nam maintained a high growth rate, as compared with other localities in the Red River Delta and the country.

Hà Nam is in the top 10 localities nationwide regarding foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, he added, briefing the participants on its advantages in geography and transport infrastructure.

The province will work to ensure infrastructure, provide essential services for investors, speed up administrative procedures, support enterprises in personnel training and housing for workers, and create the best conditions for them to expand operations, Huy noted.

Nguyễn Tuấn Hải, chairman of Alphanam Group, stressed that Taiwanese firms are interested in production and businesses in cities and provinces around Hà Nội, including Hà Nam.

He stressed that the participating enterprises have strengths in industrial park infrastructure construction, real estate and commerce, for which Hà Nam has great demand, especially housing for workers and foreign experts, and infrastructure development at industrial parks and urban areas.

The business delegates wished that local leaders would help them with investment procedures.

Hà Nam is home to eight industrial parks, which have been put into operation, and plans to build four others. It calls for investments in environmentally friendly manufacturing and support industries, high-tech agriculture, tourism, services, health care, education, personnel training and social housing. — VNS