Móng Cái int’l border gate facilitates Việt Nam's exports to China

VIETNAM, March 23 - QUẢNG NINH — The Móng Cái international border gate in the northern province of Quảng Ninh is becoming a customs clearance gateway for agro-fishery products between Việt Nam and China.

Head of the Móng Cái international border gate management board Trần Bích Ngọc said from January 1-March 18, the total volume of goods through the gate topped 286,700 tonnes, up 154.8 per cent annually.

At present, agro-fishery products are undergoing customs clearance in all border gates and unofficial openings in Móng Cái City. In two months of this year, over 150,000 tonnes of local goods were exported, up 324.5 per cent year-on-year.

The city has roads, waterways and seaports linking with inter-regional and international economic corridors.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Hồ Quang Huy said the city is accelerating the first-stage construction of Vạn Ninh general port, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The port will serve as a transshipment point for agricultural products from the south to the north, then to China.

At the same time, the city is also speeding up the construction of an inter-agency checkpoint station linked to a commercial service area at Bắc Luân II border gate, he said, adding that several key projects conducive for agro-fishery exports will be launched.

At present, domestic firms are fully tapping digital and information technology, and superior features of e-commerce platforms to increase marketing. They also keep improving the quality of goods from farming to processing and packaging to meet requirements and boost exports to China. — VNS