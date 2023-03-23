Abrasives Market: Opportunities and Challenges in Latest Research Report for Business Growth

Abrasives Market by Type

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global abrasives market based on type, material, end-user industry, and region.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in terms of volume, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region would register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Abrasives Market by Type (Bonded, Coated, and Super), Material (Natural and Synthetic), and End-user Industry (Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Machinery, Electronics, Construction, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in demand for abrasives in automobile and electronics industries drive the growth of the global abrasives market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for abrasives has been reduced owing to the operational restrictions on its end user industries.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the abrasives market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global abrasives market generated $34.61 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $53.63 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Robert Bosch GmbH, 3M Company, Cosentino S.A., Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Dupont., Fujimi Incorporated, and Carborundum Universal Limited. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Based on end-user industry, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the abrasives market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Based on type, the bonded segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

