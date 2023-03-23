Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases The Outdoor Kaleidoscope Collection

The classic collection you know and love has made a break for it... to the great outdoors!

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ex-Cell Kaiser's NEW Outdoor Kaleidoscope is available beginning April 1, 2023. Designed specifically for outdoor settings with the same level of simplicity and style from Ex-Cell's Classic Kaleidoscope Collection—a best-selling product line since its inception in 2009—these 36-gallon receptacles are sure to brighten up any outdoor space.

Each Outdoor Kaleidoscope features a perforated pattern. The receptacles are available in three standard powder-coated finishes including: Recycle Blue Gloss (RBL), Black Gloss (BLK), and Hammered Grey (HMGX). With a simple, yet eye-catching design, the Outdoor Kaleidoscope makes an impressive addition to any outdoor landscape. Durably constructed of Galvannealed steel with ultra-durable powder coat finishes, these receptacles are built to withstand the elements.

Heavy-duty, white vinyl decals are pre-applied vertically to all four sides of each unit to maximize visibility and make waste-stream identification a cinch. Choose between "TRASH" denoting decals on Black Gloss or Hammered Grey powder coated units or "RECYCLABLES" denoting decals on Recycle Blue Gloss powder coated units. Please note that custom decal and color combinations are available for purchase with a minimum order quantity of twelve units.

Designed with convenience and security in mind, each unit features an LLDPE Dome Top lid with a secure fit that provides liner bag retention, keeping the liner in place until the unit is ready to be serviced. Standard trash lids have four 9.9" x 5.8" oblong openings, while standard recyclables lids feature four 5.5" diameter circular openings. A plastic-coated, steel security lanyard keeps the lid attached to the receptacle, helping to reduce the possibility of theft or vandalism. Four outdoor-grade rubber feet on the bottom of each unit and included in-ground mounting hardware kit makes each unit stable and balanced.

Optional black LLDPE 36-gallon capacity liners for both waste and recycling receptacles are available for purchase and sold separately from each receptacle. These lightweight liners are designed to keep a clean and organized bin but are not necessary for proper receptacle use.

"We are proud to announce a new addition to our Outdoor Receptacle Line. We saw an opportunity in the marketplace for our customers, and our Product Development Team responded. Now you can enhance your facility's outdoor sites with our stylish, yet affordable, practical, and functional Outdoor Kaleidoscope," says Ex-Cell Kaiser CEO and Owner, Janet Kaiser.

Like all Ex-Cell Kaiser products, the Outdoor Kaleidoscope Collection is manufactured in the United States with over 30% recycled materials. Not only is this collection designed to last, but it is also 100% post-consumer recyclable, making it an eco-friendly option for consumers.

The complete Outdoor Kaleidoscope Collection is available for purchase at http://www.ex-cell.com.

Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC is a certified WBENC with 90 years of experience. Sustainability lies at the core of the Ex-Cell mission, so each receptacle is designed to contribute positively to your organization's sustainability needs. Since 1933, Ex-Cell has been one of the leading manufacturers in the USA that specializes in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, facility maintenance solutions, hospitality equipment, and more. Find your waste-stream solution today at ex-cell.com.

