ODG Incorporates State Fee Schedules and Commercial Health Datasets into Auto Injury Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces that state-specific fee schedules and commercial health claims data are now available in its ODG for Auto Injury solution. The new enhancements are expected to help auto insurance carriers simplify billing processes and provide better support for claim decisions.

ODG for Auto Injury, an evidence-based software platform launched by ODG in 2021, now offers state-specific fee schedules for auto insurance carriers to reference and compare costs against. The detailed schedules can be filtered by region, rate modifiers, types of service, and places of service. This new feature is designed to help auto insurance adjusters and claim processors work more efficiently and accurately reference costs during the billing process. This feature will be offered for all states where auto fee schedules are currently published including Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

The additional access to commercial health claims data in ODG for Auto Injury will offer its end users the ability to see critical differences in duration and cost among various types of claims. The software interface provides this data in interactive dashboards so users can switch between commercial and property/casualty datasets. By using commercial health data as a reference point, claims professionals can anchor claim expectations and provide negotiation points to bridge gaps in difficult cases.

ODG for Auto Injury Product Owner, CJ Hallas, shared, "The fee schedules and commercial health data features will be incredibly insightful for auto carriers to accurately forecast claim costs and durations." He added, "Having access to this information will be valuable to helping insurers, clinicians, and claims management professionals set proper expectations, streamline negotiations, and guide appropriate claim decisions, including automation to flag claims and bills outside expectations."

