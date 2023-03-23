Seven Domino's Pizza Locations Join Consumers Energy in Powering Electric Vehicle Commitment in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is providing rebates for electric vehicle (EV) chargers at seven Domino's Pizza locations in west and mid-Michigan that will serve customers with electric vehicles. The energy provider is working today with over 50 Michigan-based businesses, schools and hospitals making the generational shift to clean, carbon-free transportation.

"We are thrilled to see Domino's Pizza take a leadership role and provide an example for others as they upgrade their fleet across Michigan with electric vehicles," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Like other Michigan businesses, Domino's is showing that EVs protect the planet and are a sound business decision."

Consumers Energy provided rebates and expertise help to install EV chargers at each of the seven Domino's locations through its PowerMIFleet program. PowerMIFleet helps fleet owners and operators reduce operating costs, eliminate emissions and simplify vehicle maintenance by transitioning to electric vehicles.

The Domino's locations are:

1380 Wright Ave. in Alma

3928 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids

120 S. Dexter St. in Ionia

314 Baldwin St. in Jenison

706 S. Mission St. in Mount Pleasant

101 N. Clinton Ave. in St. Johns

3596 Clyde Park Ave. SW in Wyoming

"Domino's is excited to lead the charge when it comes to pizza delivery," said Eric Arntson, franchise owner of the Domino's Pizza locations. "Using EVs makes sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We're beyond thrilled to offer electric delivery to customers and reduce our environmental impact, one delivery at a time."

Domino's Pizza is rolling out electric vehicles across the country. The company plans to have nearly 900 EVs nationwide by the end of this year, including 24 at its seven Michigan locations Consumers Energy is powering.

Consumers Energy is working to power 1 million EVs in the Michigan communities it serves by 2030.

Consumers Energy is fueling the EV transformation in other ways. It has provided over 3,000 incentives and rebates for EV charging across Michigan, and is working to install 200 more public and overnight chargers by next year.

Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/EV

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy CMS, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-dominos-pizza-locations-join-consumers-energy-in-powering-electric-vehicle-commitment-in-michigan-301779456.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy