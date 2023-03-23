SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS, will report financial results for the 2023 fiscal Second quarter ended February 28, 2023 before market open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

