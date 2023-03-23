Manufacture of Clay and Concrete Bricks in South Africa 2023: Equipment Rental Plans Set to Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Clay and Concrete Bricks in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacture of Clay and Concrete bricks in South Africa

The brick manufacturing industry, which comprises clay and concrete bricks, is closely linked to the construction sector, which has been affected by the poor economy and delays in the implementation of many of government's infrastructure projects. While clay brick manufacturers fared a bit better than concrete manufacturers during the past year due to increased activity in the residential building sector, 2023 is expected to be a slower year for residential building due to rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and the knock-on effects of increased interest on property owners.

Trends

Trends include cost-saving measures such as Brikor's use of mobile equipment rentals in its coal division to save on diesel and repairs and maintenance. Brick manufacturing plants are instituting sustainability measures focused on energy and water efficiency. There is an increase in interior use of clay bricks, which are durable and low maintenance compared to painted surfaces. Key challenges include the delayed rollout of infrastructure projects, increasing transport and energy costs and the political and economic climate which is hampering growth.

Input Costs

Key inputs include transportation, electricity, labour, water, and machinery. With the Clay Brick Association estimating that energy costs are 40% of brick production costs, energy costs and management are key concerns for the industry. Many brickmakers have converted from coal-fired to natural gas-fired kilns due to costs. Rising fuel prices, and the cost of road freight impacts the competitiveness of clay bricks producers as the bricks are generally transported over long distances from plant to site.

Report Coverage

This report on the clay and concrete bricks industry contains information on notable players and developments in the industry and factors that influence it, specifically the state of the construction industry. There are profiles of 21 companies including Corobrik, Brikor, Ocon, Ingonyama Blocks and Rheebok Brick Operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Loadshedding

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.7. Increasing Urbanisation and Need for Housing

6.8. Government Support

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

