MercuryGate CEO Joe Juliano Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know Award for Leadership

MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management solutions provider, today announced CEO Joe Juliano has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as one of the "2023 Pros to Know". The award recognizes executives whose accomplishments have advanced resiliency, innovation and sustainability in the supply chain.

"This award is a great honor and one that aligns with MercuryGate's singular focus on transportation – to help customers manage complex transportation and logistics needs every day," said Juliano. "If the past few years have taught us anything – it is that transportation is at the center of the global economy. That's why the MercuryGate team shares a relentless focus on driving value for our customers in order to enable better performance through automation, intelligence, innovation and sustainability, especially during challenging times."

Under Juliano's leadership in 2023, MercuryGate expanded operations, delivered more than 200 new enhancements in product features and functionality, extended capabilities in real-time shipment visibility from first-to-final mile and optimized product utilization for shippers, logistics service providers, carriers and brokers on the MercuryGate platform.

"We will remain focused on delivering solutions that bring value to our customers' investments at speed and are future proofed to address today's needs and tomorrow's challenges," added Juliano. "End result: MercuryGate is the transportation platform of choice."

The company also held Velocity 2023, its first in-person user conference since 2019, with a record setting 475 attendees and more than 50 events including educational sessions and demos of MercuryGate's latest product features and product roadmap, solution-focused roundtable discussions, keynote addresses from industry experts and issue-oriented panels among industry leaders.

"This year we received close to 400 nominations, the highest number of nominations ever for this award," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. It is proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

The Pros to Know Award winners are selected by the editors of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. A complete list of 2023 Pros to Know winners can be found here: https://sdce.me/4ss5cl.

To learn more about MercuryGate, explore the company's new website at: www.mercurygate.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

