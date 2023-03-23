Arras Minerals Comments on European Union Critical Raw Materials Act and EU Strategic Partnership With Kazakhstan

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) is pleased to comment on the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act and specifically the EU-Kazakhstan strategic partnership on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen.



Kazakhstan is one of only four countries, which also includes Canada, to have recently entered into strategic partnership agreements with the European Union (EU) focusing on critical raw materials. These recent agreements, established starting in June 2021, align with last week’s announcement of the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials Act and are focused on the EU’s global actions to diversify its supply and aim to reduce the dependencies on concentrated supply sources.

The agreement with Kazakhstan aims to ensure the development of a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials and refined materials. It also aims to develop renewable hydrogen and battery value chains, to boost the green and digital transformation of both sides’ economies.





Photo Credit: November 8, 2022, Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sign strategic partnership on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen | EEAS Website (europa.eu)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, “A secure and sustainable supply of raw materials, refined materials and renewable hydrogen is a key layer to help build a new, cleaner foundation for our economies, especially as we move away from our dependency on fossil fuels. This partnership with Kazakhstan shows Europe’s commitment to work with partner countries on our shared commitments to a greener and more resilient future in line with the Global Gateway Strategy and the objectives of the REPowerEU Plan. I would like to thank Prime Minister Smailov of Kazakhstan for his efforts and look forward to our cooperation.” (Source: COP27: European Union concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen | EEAS Website (europa.eu))

Darren Klinck, President of Arras Minerals commented, “The inclusion of copper in the EU’s Critical Raw Materials and Metals list combined with the recent strategic partnership agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan further demonstrates how Kazakhstan is well positioned to develop its mineral industry alongside key partners such as Arras Minerals. As an early-mover in 2021, with a focus on copper exploration and development opportunities, Arras has established the 3rd largest land package in the country prospective for copper and base metals behind only Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group.”

Mr. Klinck went on to add, “Recent drill results from our drill program at Beskauga and initial analysis from the more than 16,000 soil samples taken as part of our first summer regional field program last year continue to demonstrate the large-scale project opportunities materializing for Arras in NE Kazakhstan. We look forward to continuing to work with the Kazakhstan government, its international partners such as the EU and our local stakeholders as we advance important new copper discoveries in the country.”

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company has established the third-largest license package in the country (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group) prospective for copper and gold in the country. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol “ARK”.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3df05a9-95db-4d98-81d8-f93595677fb9