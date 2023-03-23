Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Ombudsman 'preventive suspension' order related to the Pharmally investigation

The Office of the Ombudsman has validated our Senate findings that the evidence of guilt is strong. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Ombudsman for being true to its mandate to run after those who commit wrongdoing.

My hope is that the investigation will also look into the masterminds behind this modus, well beyond the foot soldiers and mid-level officials. Although the Ombudsman order only covers the COVID-19 test kits, we look forward to an investigation of the PPEs and other overpriced procurements. I am sure the COA special audit will paint an even fuller picture. Any and all ill-gotten profit made from taxpayers' money should eventually be seized and turned back over to the government where it belongs.

Sa panahon ng pandemya, pinagkakitaan ang biniling kagamitan na sana ay panlaban dito. Sa panahon ng COVID-19 kung saan marami ang namatay, marami ang naghirap, pinagnakawan pa ang kaban ng bayan. Let justice be served. This investigation is just the beginning.

PAHAYAG NI SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS SA PREVENTIVE SUSPENSION ORDER NG OMBUDSMAN KAUGNAY SA IMBESTIGASYON SA PHARMALLY

Pinagtibay ng Office of the Ombudsman ang natuklasan ng Senado na malakas ang ebidensya laban sa mga nasuspindeng opisyal ng PS-DBM. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Ombudsman sa pagiging tapat nito sa mandato na papanagutin ang mga gumagawa ng masama at labag sa batas.

Umaasa ako na uungkatin din sa imbestigasyon ang mga utak sa likod ng modus na ito, at hindi lamang ang hamak na empleyado at mga mid-level officials. Bagama't COVID-19 test kits lang ang saklaw ng Ombudsman order, inaasahan din namin na magbubukas ng imbestigasyon sa isyu ng PPE at iba pang overpriced procurements. Sigurado ako na makikita natin ang bigger picture sa special audit ng COA. Anumang ill-gotten profit mula sa pera ng taumbayan ay dapat likumin at ibalik sa gobyerno kung saan ito nararapat.

Sa panahon ng pandemya, pinagkakitaan ang biniling kagamitan na sana ay panlaban dito. Sa panahon ng COVID-19 kung saan marami ang namatay, marami ang naghirap, pinagnakawan pa ang kaban ng bayan. Let justice be served. This investigation is just the beginning.