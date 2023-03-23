Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,598 in the last 365 days.

Poe: Senate to keep watch on air traffic system fixes

PHILIPPINES, March 23 - Press Release
March 23, 2023

Poe: Senate to keep watch on air traffic system fixes

Sen. Grace Poe said the recommendations of the Senate public services committee on the airports' air traffic system should serve as impetus to accelerate improvement of equipment and systems in the country's gateways.

Senators approved on Wednesday the panel report on the New Year's Day airspace shutdown inquiry which Poe sponsored in the plenary.

"We trust our recommendations will not be swept under the rug. Transportation and airport officials should already be on top of the situation," Poe, chairperson of the committee, said.

"We stated that a sustained assessment must be conducted and we will ask them for development," she added.

The senator said the public hearings revealed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) lack of upkeep of communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management (CNS-ATM) system and other equipment.

She said there was no redundancy in the uninterrupted power supply that could function as backup in case of breakdowns.

The lack of personnel was also highlighted amid some employees' flight to higher-paying jobs.

"Pasilidad, personnel at proseso -- itong tatlong bagay na ito ang ating pagtutuunan," Poe said.

Poe said it was also time for CAAP to consider focusing on its regulatory functions, saying it was "already overburdened" wearing two hats.

She said a separate body should be in charge of the airports' daily operations.

"Our proposal is for CAAP just to be the regulator and then for a separate body to be in charge of operation. In that way, CAAP can call out the operator if it is not doing its job properly," Poe said.

You just read:

Poe: Senate to keep watch on air traffic system fixes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more