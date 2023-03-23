Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA - Duisburg Branch selects energy modelling software to support move to Net Zero
Duisburg Branch of technology leader Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA will use Energy Exemplar’s software to digitally simulate decarbonised energy value chains
We are delighted to welcome MHI-EMEA as PLEXOS® users as hydrogen continues to dominate energy conversations.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA - Duisburg Branch today announced a new contract with global software provider Energy Exemplar to support their sales, business development, and project development teams.
The branch office based in Duisburg, Germany focuses on the growth of MHI’s energy transition related business, supporting the decarbonisation of industry.
With Energy Exemplar’s PLEXOS® software, MHI will be able to digitally simulate their energy systems and use virtual scenario planning to integrate new sources of energy, such as hydrogen, and deliver predictions on the cost structure. By modelling risk-free ‘what if’ scenarios, MHI will be able to trial energy types, crucial to reaching net zero in traditionally hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industry.
Professor Emmanouil Kakaras, Executive Vice President, NEXT Energy Business and Head of MHI-EMEA Duisburg Branch, said: “Europe and the wider EMEA region has been a key driver behind the global race to achieving net zero targets, so it is great to expand our activities at the very heart of the energy transition. Our team in Duisburg brings together MHI Group’s expertise along the entire hydrogen value chain and broader decarbonisation technologies like Carbon Capture and Utilisation.”
“PLEXOS® will help us to grow our business and support our customer dialogue – especially in hard-to-abate industries – through detailed demonstration of commercial and technical pros and cons along the entire lifecycle of decarbonisation projects.”
PLEXOS® will enhance MHI’s Project Developers starting from the system benefits assessment stage, project ROI analysis, project siting and sizing, and finally through operational optimisation of the actual assets. It will also provide transparency and a common language between stakeholders.
Michael Schneider, Senior Vice President, Head of EMEA at Energy Exemplar, said: “We are delighted to welcome MHI-EMEA as PLEXOS® users as hydrogen continues to dominate energy conversations.
“With their decades-long power expertise, facilities, and trained specialists, MHI are well-positioned to play a leading role in Europe’s energy transition. The benefit of PLEXOS® for MHI is of course to demonstrate the benefits of these energy technologies to the client’s business situation and build credibility on future investment decisions.”
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realise a carbon-neutrality, improve quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
About Energy Exemplar:
Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia – with offices in the US, Europe, North and South America, and Asia – Energy Exemplar helps 450+ customers, comprising a large share of the world’s top energy market stakeholders across 71 countries, to analyse scenarios for the most accurate outcomes while supporting their organisational and digital transformation.
Energy Exemplar supplies energy solutions across the electric, gas and renewable markets and supports infrastructure projects worldwide. Energy Exemplar supports PLEXOS®, the market-leading integrated energy simulation software. Along with electric power, water and gas datasets, users can digitally replicate real-world energy markets to deliver crucial forecastin
