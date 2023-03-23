GALVIN GREEN UNVEILS CAPSULE COLLECTION FOR FIRST MAJOR OF 2023
Stylish jacket & vibrant floral shirts embody iconic sights at prestigious tournamentVÄXJÖ, SWEDEN, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of this year’s opening Major Championship next month, leading high-performance apparel brand Galvin Green is introducing a limited-edition First Major of The Year capsule collection featuring a new waterproof jacket and two floral print shirts that embody the iconic sights associated with the eagerly anticipated event.
Inspired by the key stretch of holes and the colourful botanical beauty synonymous with one of golf’s most traditional championships, the capsule collection consists of the contemporary AMEN GORE-TEX jacket in a fashionable look and two striking MOORE shirts in bright colourways.
A total of eight distinctive colours come together to form the three refreshing garments. They include Green and Pink - in the fitting Golf Green and Azalea Pink tones - plus accents of Yellow applied to the brand name and logo in honour of the famous flagsticks and tournament emblem for an added special touch.
“Our caddie-inspired jacket introduced for this special event last year was so popular that we’ve developed another style, along with two stunning shirts,” said Designer Batur Raza Muhammad. “With the new AMEN jacket, we wanted to offer golfers the top levels of performance required on the memorable stretch of holes towards the start of the back nine at the world-renowned layout, while also offering an exceptional modern look.
“The MOORE shirts are packed with bright colours to resemble the symbolic Azaleas and pristine green fairways that the game’s greatest golfers play on during one of the most exciting weeks of the golfing calendar. The vibrant shirts perfectly compliment the jacket and bring a touch of flare to the capsule collection, while offering an enticing appeal that we’re certain will catch the eye of golf fans across the world,” he added.
The full-zip AMEN GORE-TEX Paclite® jacket is constructed using bluesign®-approved fabric to deliver 100% waterproof and windproof capabilities, plus excellent breathability. Designed with lightweight fabrics for unrestricted freedom of movement, the predominantly light grey jacket with white paneling features a contrasting golf ball dimple print and a yellow and green brand logo to the chest for a supremely eye-catching look. A repositioned side seam and elasticated drawstring at the hem deliver a perfect fit, while front pockets keep hands warm and dry.
Designed to encapsulate the radiant floral surroundings, the pink MOORE shirt incorporates seven different shades of colour, including Azalea Pink; Blush Pink; Deep Pink; White; Golf Green; Holly Green; plus micro accents of Yellow.
The green MOORE shirt captures the bold green landscape through the use of Golf Green and Holly Green colourways, as well as subtle hints of White and micro accents of Yellow.
A micro-dot pattern across both shirt styles delivers a daring texture in keeping with modern fashion trends to ensure golfers will stand out for all the right reasons.
Both MOORE polo shirts are made using VENTIL8™ PLUS fabric that provides excellent moisture-transportation properties and breathability to keep the body dry and cool, while offering UV 20+ protection in warm temperatures. Easy to maintain, the stylish shirts also dry quickly and without the need to iron.
The First Major of The Year collections from Galvin Green is available in sizes S-3XL from leading stockists and can be viewed at www.galvingreen.com.
