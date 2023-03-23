Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market: Advancements in Technology and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive Growth

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuclear medicine equipment is used to help doctors see inside the body and diagnose diseases. This equipment uses a small amount of radioactive material, called a tracer, which is injected into the body or swallowed.

The tracer emits energy in the form of gamma rays, which are detected by a special camera called a gamma camera. The camera takes pictures of the tracer as it moves through the body, allowing doctors to see how the tracer is being absorbed by different organs or tissues.

This information can help doctors identify any abnormalities, such as tumors or damaged organs. Nuclear medicine equipment is often used to diagnose conditions like cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Owing to the increase in the prevalence of individuals suffering from cancer & chronic diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and growth in awareness among the population toward the benefits of nuclear medicine equipment across the world drive the growth of the market during the forecast period .

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in conventional nuclear imaging procedures in electric surgery for cardiovascular diseases and the diagnosis of different types of cancers. This led to reduced demand for various types of equipment such as SPECT.

Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the world postponed the non-elective surgeries during the pandemic to focus on treatment of huge number of patients infected with coronavirus. This consequently, reduced the demand for nuclear medicine equipment.

𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Diagnosis: Nuclear medicine imaging is used to diagnose diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

Treatment: Nuclear medicine equipment is also used to treat certain types of cancer and other diseases. This is called radiotherapy, where a higher dose of radiation is delivered directly to the affected area.

Research: Nuclear medicine equipment is used in research to study the function of organs, tissues, and cells in the body. This can help researchers develop new treatments and improve existing ones.

Overall, nuclear medicine equipment plays a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and in advancing medical research.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

One of the top impacting factors on nuclear medicine equipment is advancements in technology. As technology continues to improve, nuclear medicine equipment is becoming more accurate, efficient, and safer for patients.

For example, the development of hybrid imaging technologies such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT has greatly improved the accuracy and precision of nuclear medicine imaging. These technologies combine the functional information from nuclear medicine imaging with the anatomical information from CT scans, resulting in more detailed and precise images.

Another impacting factor is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. Nuclear medicine equipment is often used in the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, and as the number of patients with these conditions increases, so does the demand for nuclear medicine equipment.

Government regulations and policies also play a significant role in the adoption and use of nuclear medicine equipment. For example, regulations related to radiation safety and reimbursement policies can impact the availability and affordability of nuclear medicine equipment for healthcare providers and patients.

Overall, advancements in technology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and government policies and regulations are some of the top impacting factors on nuclear medicine equipment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bozlu Holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

