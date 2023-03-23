Morocco's Gov’t Secretary General Holds Talks with UNSG Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance

MOROCCO, March 23 - he Secretary General of the Government Mohamed Hajoui held, on Wednesday in Rabat, talks with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), Her Majesty Queen Máxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands.

This meeting is part of the working visit that Queen Máxima is making to Morocco, on March 20-23, in her capacity as UNSG Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, in order to learn about the legislative and legal efforts made by the government in the field of financial and digital inclusion.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss ways and means to accelerate the implementation of the national strategy for financial and digital inclusion and to support the government's efforts in this area.

A pioneer in sustainable finance, Morocco has put in place a roadmap to align the Moroccan financial sector with sustainable development.

This is the first visit to Morocco by Queen Máxima in her capacity as the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

The UNSGSA Reference Group partners supporting the technical work for this visit are the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI), the Consultative Group to Assist the Poorest (CGAP), and the World Bank Group.

MAP: 22 March 2023