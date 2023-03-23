Burkina Faso FM Thanks Morocco for Solidarity in Face of Security Challenges

MOROCCO, March 23 - Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Olivia Ragnaghnèwendé Rouamba on Wednesday said that Morocco has spared no effort to show its solidarity with Burkina Faso in the face of security challenges.

"Morocco has spared no effort to show its solidarity with Burkina Faso in the face of the security challenge," said Burkina Faso's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Expatriates in Rabat, at a press conference following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

"We really want to express our gratitude on behalf of the highest authority in Burkina Faso, H.E. President Ibrahim Traoré, for this unwavering support." said Burkina Faso's top diplomat.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by terrorism since 2016, plunging the population into mourning and causing humanitarian consequences, she noted. The Kingdom "was present to support Burkina Faso on the international scene."

Morocco has also provided "considerable support in terms of training to boost certain sectors, such as agriculture and health," she continued.

She called this meeting "a sign of trust and brotherhood and a manifestation of unquestionable friendship" and reiterated her gratitude "to the brotherly Moroccan people for the solidarity shown to Burkina Faso, especially at this particular stage of its history."

The Minister also reaffirmed her country's support and that of the Kingdom of Morocco on the issue of its territorial integrity, adding that Burkina Faso, like Morocco, places territorial integrity at the heart of its priorities.

In the same sense, she stressed that Burkina's support in the search for a lasting solution that preserves the integrity, unity and sovereignty of the Kingdom, under the auspices of the United Nations, "remains a key aspect that we will always respect."

MAP: 22 March 2023