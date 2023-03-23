Bluff Road Auto Sales LLC, a trusted auto dealership in Columbia, South Carolina, is now offering coolant flush services to its customers

Drivers in and around Columbia can now turn to Bluff Road Auto Sales LLC for this essential vehicle maintenance service.

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coolant, also known as antifreeze, plays a crucial role in regulating the engine's temperature, and over time, it can become contaminated or ineffective, leading to potential engine damage or failure. As a result, regular coolant flushes are necessary to maintain the engine's health and longevity, and Bluff Road Auto Sales LLC recognizes the importance of this service.

The dealership has trained technicians who can effectively flush out old coolant and replace it with fresh coolant, ensuring the engine runs at optimal temperatures. Technicians use state-of-the-art equipment and technology to guarantee the quality of their service.

In addition to improving engine performance, regular coolant flushes can also enhance a vehicle's fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, making it an environmentally friendly maintenance task.

The Bluff Road Auto Sales LLC dealership offers convenient and competitive same-day appointments to make it easy for drivers to have their vehicles serviced. Interested customers can learn more about the dealership's coolant flush and other auto services on their website. The dealership's physical location is at 1400 Bluff Road in Columbia, South Carolina, 29201, and appointments can be scheduled by phone at 833-939-1508. Interested shoppers can also visit their website https://www.bluffusedcarscolumbiasc.com/ to learn more about their services.

Clint Wactor, Bluff Road Auto Sales, 920-684-0224, clint@bluffroadautos.com

