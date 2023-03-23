The New 2022 ezW2Correction Import Feature Helps Filers Avoid Penalties By Processing Forms Quicker

2022 ezW2Correction Software from Halfpricesoft.com includes a new feature for importing form data electronically to save money and avoid penalties. Download and test drive for 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has an import feature with the new version of ezW2Correction to allow W2 data to be uploaded to W-2c forms, saving time and increasing accuracy. As an added perk, the software prints W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. Correcting errors on W2 forms can help avoid penalties and give peace of mind in precise tax filing, avoid future issues, and benefit staff. It's important to address any errors as soon as possible to minimize any potential issues.

"Customers save time and money with new ezW2Correction software including two options to import data more quickly, and by offering businesses a way to avoid future penalties." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

Halfpricesoft.com wants to ensure each customer is satisfied with the software. ezW2Correction is available for no cost trial. Customers simply go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp and download the software. All features are functional in the trial version, but print-outs include a watermark until a license key is purchased and entered.

Correcting errors on W2 forms previously filed incorrectly can have several benefits, including:

Avoiding penalties: By filing incorrect W2 forms it will result in penalties by the IRS unless the errors are corrected before the deadline.

Helping employees: Correcting errors on W2 forms can benefit employees. Accurate W2 forms can help employees file their taxes correctly and avoid any future issues with the IRS.

Like other software, ezW2Correciton software saves customers time and money with a variety of features, including but not limited to:

Prints unlimited forms on plain paper using standard laser printer

Prints forms using IRS-approved substitute form layout

Eliminates need for expensive pre-printed W-2c and W-3c forms

Prints forms to PDF (portable document format) file for electronic distribution to employees via e-mail or web download

Go green by printing recipient copies into PDF format files

Intuitive, easy-to-use interface

Import feature for faster processing of W2 correction forms

Latest version offers W2 corrections for previous and current years from 2013-2022 with one flat rate

Cost starts at 49.00 to print and mail forms. (efile, PDF and network version additional cost)

To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

