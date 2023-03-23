CMA's Hyundai of Winchester Celebrates Hyundai's Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards

Hyundai Motor Company Sweeps Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards

WINCHESTER, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, a reputable Hyundai dealership, has announced that Hyundai Motor Company has received eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards. The awards are presented to the best vehicles on the market based on various factors, such as performance, safety and innovation.

Hyundai was recognized in various categories, including Best Compact Sedan for the Elantra, Best Subcompact SUV for the Kona and Best Mid-Size SUV for the Santa Fe. The brand's N performance lineup also won awards, with the Veloster N named Best Performance Car and the i30 N sold in Europe named Best Hot Hatch. Additionally, Hyundai received the Best Safety Innovation award for its Blind-Spot View Monitor and Safe Exit Assist features.

The dealership takes pride in representing a brand that continues to excel in the automotive industry. Interested customers in and around Winchester, Virginia, can visit the dealership to check out their new and used inventory.

Additionally, the CMA's Hyundai of Winchester dealership in Winchester, Virginia, offers tire rotation and balancing services to Hyundai vehicle owners. The dealership's advanced service center provides various maintenance services for Hyundai models, including oil changes, brake inspections, battery checks, vehicle inspections and more.

Customers can visit the dealership at 2934 Valley Avenue or access more information by calling 855-463-5530 or visiting the website at https://www.cmashyundaiofwinchester.com/.

