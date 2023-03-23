Argus launches carbon-adjusted ammonia price

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched two Carbon-Adjusted Price of Ammonia (CAPA) assessments that reflect the future impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on European ammonia prices.

The CBAM has the potential to be the first instrument available to the rapidly developing clean ammonia market that will combine a carbon intensity measurement with a mandatory carbon price. Its goal is to provide market transparency and facilitate liquidity in the coming market. Clean ammonia is attracting widespread commodities market attention, both because it decarbonises ammonia's traditional end-uses in fertilizers and chemicals, and due to its exciting potential in transport fuels and power generation.

The new assessments combine Argus' daily price for ammonia delivered to northwest Europe with the price of CO 2 emissions under the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), and with two separate carbon intensity factors for European ammonia imports calculated by Argus. The carbon intensity factors reflect two scenarios, one modelling the initial state of the CBAM mechanism (i.e. with free ETS allowances, starting from 2026) and one that does the same for the end state of the mechanism (i.e. without free ETS allowances, which will be fully phased out by 2034).

The new prices will allow market participants to evaluate how carbon pricing will impact their business, incentivise their decarbonisation efforts, and support investment in new clean ammonia capacity.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "Argus is at the forefront of providing pricing and contractual instruments to the nascent clean ammonia industry, and this latest development is a testament to our commitment to this market."

The CAPA assessments are published daily as part of the Argus Ammonia service and complement Argus' existing suite of ammonia and hydrogen price and cost assessments.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway

+1 713 968 0000

Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with nearly 1,300 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 29 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-launches-carbon-adjusted-ammonia-price-301778163.html

SOURCE Argus Media