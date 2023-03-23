Malala Yousafzai's Parents Visit Power of Children Exhibit and Leave with A Heart Full of Pride & Donate More Precious Artifacts to Help Tell Story of Daughter's Legacy

Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin spent several months trying to determine the most authentic way to recreate her story while inspiring children to get an education so they too can make a difference in the world. In the end, they chose to collaborate with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to have her story included in the Power of Children exhibit alongside Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White. For the first time, Ziauddin and his wife Toor Pekai Yousafzai saw the exhibit with their own eyes. Those eyes swelled up with tears as they relived what happened to their daughter and their hearts swelled up with pride acknowledging what she's accomplished.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Ziauddin and Toor Pekai Yousafzai stepped into The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' exhibit that tells the story of their daughter Malala, it brought back the tremendous pain of what the family endured at the hands of terrorists and it filled them with pride and hope for the future.

Malala Yousafzai is the Pakistani girl who was on her way home from school at the age of 15 when a member of the Taliban boarded the bus and shot her in the head—simply because she dared to fight for girls' education. Since that time, she has endured multiple surgeries and continues to fight for girls to receive a proper education. In 2014, Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in recognition of their efforts to ensure girls receive 12 years of quality education. Yousafzai became the youngest person in history to receive the award.

A signed copy of Malala's Nobel diploma, Malala's first day shirt (worn by Pakistani children on their first day of life) and a copy of the document that shows Malala as the first female name written in the family tree in 300 years are just a few of the items on display in the Power of Children exhibit. Visitors also hear Malala's story in a dynamic sound and light show and a theatrical performance portraying a fictional journalism student impacted by Malala's story.

"I was very moved by the lighting show because it summarizes the story so powerfully," said Ziauddin Yousafzai. "I cried a little bit – it moved me to tears; also, the performer and the way she performed and she presented the story – that was also incredibly powerful!." Yousafzai went on to say how every part of the story is beautiful and he appreciates how much work went into making the experience authentic, "I was very impressed to see how the house, the doors and the flowers – how that particular plant has grown… then our home and the neighbors and in the background – the mountains. You feel like you are standing in Mingora and Butkara and in the street where we lived." Yousafzai continued, "So that feeling - it's so beautiful – so you see - yes, this is my story, this is my valley's story, this is my country's story. This is our people's story -- thank you for documenting it for the people."

The Power of Children exhibit also features Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White. The Yousafzais are thrilled that their daughter's story sits alongside that of such brave youth. "These children in a particular time of history for different cultures—they tuned with history – their messages and their convictions are in tune with history for their time. They become students for the whole world."

The Yousafzai family donated additional artifacts and loaned a traditional, special baby ring gifted to Malala from her maternal grandmother. Other artifacts include a hand embroidered portrait of Malala and an autographed copy of Malala's Magic Pencil, written by the Noble Prize winner. She signed it: "To The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, thank you for sharing my story. I hope children will believe in the power of their voice to help change the world." – Malala … 2023.

