transcosmos recognized as a Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations 2023

As a Sustainability Transformation Partner, promotes human capital management including health and productivity management

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on March 8, 2023, the company received the Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations 2023 certification in the large enterprise category under the Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program, a joint program between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, an organization that encourages private organizations and local governments to collaborate and execute meaningful actions in workplaces and communities to overcome health-related challenges. The Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program recognizes large as well as small and medium sized enterprises that practice outstanding health and productivity management in line with initiatives towards tackling health-related challenges in local communities and Nippon Kenko Kaigi's health promotion initiatives.

transcosmos set out its Employee Wellbeing Statement in September, 2022. The statement is based on its belief that employees' health and wellbeing is its top business priority, which also aligns with the company's fundamental sustainability policy.

People & technology is the origin of transcosmos business, and its philosophy has been that "employees are the most valuable asset with boundless potential."

To turn the statement and policy into practice, transcosmos formed the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and built a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. With the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a fundamental sustainability policy and driving initiatives based on the policy.

Staying true to its fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of the company, transcosmos will continue to co-create a wellbeing society together with clients while carrying out activities with the purpose of boosting the wellbeing of society as a whole as a Sustainability Transformation Partner for all. To make it happen, transcosmos will keep its focus on its human capital management including health and productivity management in line with the fundamental sustainability policy.

Find out more about our health and productivity management- Employee Wellbeing: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/rights_labor/hpm.html

