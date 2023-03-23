Feed Acidulants Market worth $4.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feed Acidulants Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Some macroeconomic and microeconomic elements that have been prevalent in some important countries have had an impact on the global feed acidulants market. In terms of value sales, this would be strong enough to significantly influence the market during the predicted period. The rise in consumption of animal-based food, demand for a high protein diet, changing lifestyles, and consumption patterns drive the demand in the feed acidulants market.

Propionic acid holds the largest market share for feed acidulants in 2023.

Propionic acid is commonly used as a preservative in animal feed and grain due to its non-corrosive nature to farm equipment. It has received approval for use in food, beverages, and animal feed by various organizations, and is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) when utilized as an antimicrobial and flavoring agent in food, as well as a chemical preservative in feed. This has led to an increase in the use of propionic acid in various food products and has resulted in the growth of the feed acidulants market.

The pH control by function is the fastest-growing segment in the feed acidulants market.

Feed acidulants are used to lower the pH of animal feed, which can improve nutrient availability, reduce microbial growth, and prevent spoilage. The pH control property of feed acidulants is critical in maintaining the overall health and well-being of animals, as well as the quality of their feed. Factors such as increasing animal health concerns, the rising demand for animal protein, and the implementation of regulations regarding the use of antibiotics in animal feed are driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the feed acidulants market in 2022.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the feed acidulants market. The growing focus on improving animal health and welfare is the key factor driving the market growth in this region. Additionally, the adoption of advanced feed technologies and the availability of cost-effective feed acidulant solutions are also contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the presence of major feed acidulant manufacturers in the region and the increasing investments in the animal feed industry is expected to further drive the market growth.

Recently, several companies in Asia Pacific have announced strategic partnerships to expand their presence in the feed acidulants market. In 2021, Renata was appointed as the sole distributor for Nutrex feed additives in Bangladesh. Nutrex and Renata aim to provide farmers with high-value feed additives that will help them maximize animal performance through optimal digestion and gut health.

The key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Yara (Norway), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and DSM (Netherlands).

