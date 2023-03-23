Cosmetic Packaging Market worth $ 60.9 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.03%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Type, Material (Glass, Metal, Rigid plastic, Paper-based, Flexible packaging), Application (Skin care, Hair care, Oral care, Sun care, Color cosmetic, Fragrance & perfume), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global cosmetic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 49.4 billion in 2020 to USD 60.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of the cosmetic industry across the globe. Factors such as an increase in the innovations in packaging, and a boost in the demand for cosmetics from the youth population is expected to drive the market for cosmetic packaging.

List of Key Players in Cosmetics Packaging Market:

Amcor PLC (Australia) Berry Global Inc. (US) Sonoco (US) Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland) Albea SA (France) DS Smith PLC (UK) Others

Key Findings of the Study:

As far as worth and volume is concerned, the bottles segment is projected to lead the cosmetic packaging market from 2020 to 2025.

As far as worth and volume is concerned, the paper-based segment of the cosmetic packaging market is projected to develop at the most elevated CAGR during the conjecture time frame.

As far as worth and volume is concerned, the skin care segment of the cosmetic packaging market is projected to be the biggest market.

As far as both worth as well as volume, the Asia Pacific region is assessed to represent the most noteworthy share in the worldwide cosmetic packaging market during the estimate time frame

Bottles, by type, accounted for the largest market share among all the types of cosmetics packaging because of the increase in demand for bottles from the personal care and hair care manufacturers. Bottles can be customized according to the requirements of the customers and maybe printed with unique ideas & patterns. The bottles are an ideal choice for most of the cosmetic products such as lotions, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, and many more.

The rigid plastic, by material, led the cosmetic packaging market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Rigid plastic packaging involves the use of plastic materials; this form of packaging has an inflexible shape or form. Factors such as being lightweight and a cost-effective packaging solution for cosmetic products will boost the demand of rigid plastic bottles, jars, and containers for the cosmetics packaging industry (specifically for the color cosmetics, skin care and hair care application).

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cosmetic packaging market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. An Increase in demand for cosmetic products in emerging economies, as well as a boost in consumer awareness drives the investments of manufacturers to develop unique & innovative packaging solutions. This, in turn, increases the demand for cosmetic products, and is further expected to boost the demand for packaging in the Asia Pacific region.

