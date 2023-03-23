NuriFlex Group to Introduce AI-embedded chat GPT on NuriTopia Metaverse Platform

NuriFlex Group announced that it will introduce Artificial Intelligence(AI) chat GPT on its NuriTopia metaverse platform.

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this introduction, NuriTopia is expected to provide a new dating experience by allowing users to engage in conversation and form relationships with AI avatars in the dating metaverse field. This is the second case of AI adoption by NuriFlex Group, following the implementation of AI in an electricity anti-theft AMI systems.

NuriTopia is a social dating metaverse platform where people around the world can build and engage in various networks using unique avatars. It allows users to share their interests in various ways and form a global community by applying gamified experience and event elements.

NuriTopia's partners include;

Neopin, a global c-DeFi platform of NeoWiz Group,

Talken, an NFT marketplace platform,

Colligence, a developer of digital asset wallets and De-Fi platforms,

300 Fit & Lillius, a sports blockchain specialist,

GESIA, a carbon emission trading platform,

WaffleStay, a travel rewards platform,

FanBridge, a K-culture service platform,

Atlantic Bridge Development & SkyFox Media, global animation production company,

Tricycle Cinema Production, a movie production company,

Medical networks in Korea including Aseptic, and more.

Additionally, NuriTopia's native token, $NBLU, will be listed on GATE.IO, a global coin exchange, at 11 a.m. KST on March 24th, 2023.

About Nuritopia

Nuritopia is a boundless metaverse that brings together people with similar hobbies and common interests under its service “FRIENDS & HANGOUTS.” Nuritopia fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In Nuritopia, users will interact through avatars, and create and trade their own content, all while having fun. Additional services will be included to shape an ecosystem with unique characteristics.

