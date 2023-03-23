Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,286 in the last 365 days.

VAULTINUM, a leading provider of digital asset auditing solutions, will discuss Tech Risk Mitigation and Tech Due Diligence at the Tech Innovation Conference in London, March 29th

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a Swiss company, specialising in the protection and audit of software and tech assets, announced today that its CTO Guillaume Acard will be speaking at the Tech Innovation Conference, taking place on March 29 and 30, 2023, in London.

The conference is organised by Real Deals Media, and it will bring together leading Private Equity companies and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the technology sector.

During his presentation, G. Acard will showcase Vaultinum's data-driven new Tech Due Diligence solution, which provides an in-depth analysis of the source code and delivers actionable recommendations on how to mitigate risks linked to Cybersecurity, Open-Source Software, and Software scalability.

"Vaultinum is thrilled to be participating in the Tech Innovation Conference, and we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our latest products," says G. Acard. "Investing in software can be risky, but with Vaultinum's solution, investors can gain greater confidence in their investments and mitigate the risks associated with software development."

Vaultinum is a trusted independent third party specialised in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, ensure the continuity of their business activity, and mitigate cyber and software risks.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO 
COMPANY Vaultinum 
EMAIL my@vaultinum.com   
WEB www.vaultinum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df202c8b-97df-4e68-afef-257869f98795


Primary Logo

Meet Vaultinum at the Tech Innovation Conference in London

VAULTINUM will discuss Tech Due Diligence at the Tech Innovation Conference in London, March 29th

You just read:

VAULTINUM, a leading provider of digital asset auditing solutions, will discuss Tech Risk Mitigation and Tech Due Diligence at the Tech Innovation Conference in London, March 29th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more