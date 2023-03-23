Healthcare Data Storage Market is estimated to be US$ 11.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.4% - By PMI
The report "Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type, By Deployment, By Architecture, By End-users - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Data Storage Market solutions range from traditional on-premise storage systems to cloud-based storage solutions. Cloud-based storage solutions are becoming increasingly popular due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These solutions allow healthcare organizations to store and access large amounts of data from anywhere in the world, with the added benefit of increased security and compliance with regulatory requirements.
The healthcare industry generates massive amounts of data every day, including patient records, medical histories, lab results, and imaging data. This data must be securely stored and easily accessible to healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care for their patients. As a result, the healthcare data storage market has become an essential part of the healthcare industry.
Healthcare data storage market is expected to continue to grow as healthcare organizations increasingly rely on digital solutions to improve patient care and outcomes. The market is highly competitive, with major players including IBM, Dell, HP, and NetApp, among others.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2021, the healthtech sector in the United Kingdom appears to be in good shape. Its almost 3,000 startups and scaleups received a record level of venture capital funding – £2.33 billion – last year, valued at £36 billion. In terms of overall scale, it is second only to Fintechs in the UK's flourishing IT sector, employing 132,000 people.
Analyst View:
The growing volume of digital data generated in healthcare companies, combined with the rapid and simple implementation of cloud storage solutions, is a primary factor driving global market growth. In addition, the global market is benefiting from the increased adoption of hybrid data storage solutions in healthcare companies. According to various research reports, healthcare data will grow at a rapid rate in the future, making it challenging for the healthcare business to manage enormous amounts of data. This is likely to increase demand for healthcare data storage solutions, which will drive market expansion over the forecast period.
On-premise solutions are in high demand among companies
Some of the primary end customers of healthcare data storage services include research centres, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, CROs, CMOs, university and government institutes, clinical research labs, clinics, ASCs, hospitals, and diagnostic & clinical laboratories. Pharmaceutical companies are always conducting research and development in order to develop new treatments for a variety of medical ailments. As a result, pharmaceutical corporations are well-known for producing massive amounts of data throughout these studies. Players in the global healthcare data storage market are expected to benefit from significant sales potential in the pharmaceutical industry in the coming years as a result of this factor. On-premise solutions are in high demand among companies in the healthcare data storage sector. The ability of this deployment approach to use multi-vendor architecture and lower risks linked to external assaults and data breaches are some of the primary drivers driving this surge in product acceptance.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Healthcare Data Storage Market accounted for US$ 3.08 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.81 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%.Global Healthcare Data Storage market is segmented into type, deployment, architecture, end-users and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into Magnetic Storage and Flash & Solid-state Storage.
• Based on Deployment, the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into On-premise, Remote, and Hybrid.
• Based on Architecture, the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into Object Storage, File Storage, and Block Storage.
• Based on End-users, the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers, and Hospitals.
• By Region, the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Major Companies included in Healthcare Data Storage Market:
• Dell
• IBM Corporation
• NetApp
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Pure Storage, Inc.
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Toshiba Corporation
• Western Digital Corporation
• Scality
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Healthcare Data Storage Market Report Scope:
1. Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
Segment Trends
o Magnetic Storage
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Flash Solid-State Storage
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o On-Premise
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Remote
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hybrid
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Object Storage
Overview
Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o File Storage
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Block Storage
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End-User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Research Centers
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hospitals
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Regional Insights:
On region the healthcare data storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The healthcare data storage industry would be dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) expected to have the greatest germination rate. North America position in the market is expected to be influenced by massive data loss, database system failures, and operational challenges, whereas Asia-Pacific will demonstrate its enhanced speed as a result of increasing awareness. North America is dominating the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This is attributed due to increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data across the region and rapid technological advancements. This has leads to increase demand for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure in North America. For Instance, in August 2019, IBM Corp. announced an expansion of its global cloud footprint, with plans to launch a new IBM Cloud multizone region (MZR) in Latin America by late 2020. It will help clients in the region to quickly deploy mission-critical workloads and applications across hybrid cloud environments.
