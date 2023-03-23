Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces Winners of "It Is Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing" Essay Contest

Franklin County Visitors Bureau announces winners of annual essay contest with a theme of it is always the right time to do the right thing.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau knows doing the right thing shaped American history. It launched the nation and shaped African American history and women's history. It catalyzed civil rights and environmental rights. Doing the right thing is how history plays out every day in the lives of ordinary people. Each year, it inspires Franklin County Visitors Bureau's "It Is Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Contest."

Launching the contest on Martin Luther King Day, the visitors bureau invited the public to share a personal story; a special influence of family, friends, ancestors, mentors, and heroes; or a piece of history that fashioned personal feelings, thoughts, or ideas. Essays could be entered in five categories—education, humanity, respect, liberty, and justice with age categories from elementary through adult.

The 2023 adult winners of "It Is Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Contest" are: Lisa Marie Smith in Humanity Category, Jamia Wright in Respect Category, Jamie Clendening in Liberty Category, and Melinda Schwenk-Borrell in Justice Category. In addition, awards were given to teen authors in the categories of Education, Humanity, and Liberty. Winners received $100 prizes. The public can read the essays online here or request a printed copy of the book by contacting 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060.

