ESI Group Reveals Bold Rebranding to Celebrate 50 Years and Marks the Beginning of a Next Chapter

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), the world-renowned simulation and virtual prototyping software provider for the industry, announces a dynamic new brand identity to mark its 50th anniversary. The company's cultural transformation and revamped strategy to focus on core business and global operations have inspired this updated branding. The new look of ESI symbolizes the company's dedication to innovation and its mission to shape a better future for the industry.

"ESI Group's 50-year journey has been marked by courage and transformation, and I am immensely proud of the progress we have made together since our founding in 1973. While our business has evolved over the years, our brand has not kept pace with these changes. Today's unveiling of our new brand identity signifies a renewed ESI, both internally and externally. Our commitment to inclusion, diversity, and global operations, combined with our new strategic vision, will drive our ongoing transformation as we work alongside our clients to create a safer, cleaner, and more productive world. This rebranding effort reflects our unwavering ambition to innovate without compromise," says Cristel de Rouvray, CEO of ESI Group.

ESI: 50 Years of Leading the Way Towards a Safer, Cleaner, and More Productive Industry

For over five decades, ESI Group has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering a virtual-first approach to solve the most complex and critical problems with simulation. With an unwavering passion for creating a better world, ESI has continuously taken bold steps forward. Their legacy of innovation dates back to 1985 with the first predictive simulated automotive crash test. Today, the Group continues to lead the way with product assembly reviews in the industrial metaverse. ESI Group is committed to shaping a better future by harnessing the power of technology to push boundaries and drive progress.

A new Branding and a Celebration Year

ESI Group's rebranding efforts encompass several exciting updates, including a new brand statement. The brand statement "Get it right" reflects what ESI stands for in the hearts and minds of all stakeholders, while the new brand purpose statement, "ESI. Innovation without compromise," highlights their commitment to innovation.

In terms of visual identity, ESI has adopted bold and appealing brand colors that reflect its scientific approach. The primary color, orange, represents brilliance, passion, and courage, making it both eye-catching and distinctive. Secondary colors have been carefully selected to convey technical precision, solidity, and friendliness. One color will be used per industry to make communication more accessible and understandable.

In addition to the new brand identity, ESI Group is celebrating its 50 years of innovation, collaboration, and transformation with a year-long brand campaign. The campaign will include a digital initiative that invites people to play and test their knowledge, as well as a new corporate video. Throughout the year, ESI will also organize various events to commemorate this milestone achievement.

ESI Group worked with branding company Just Global.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

