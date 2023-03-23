Employment Law Attorney and CEO Alan G. Crone announces New Book: 'The Law at Work' to empower Employees, Executives and Entrepreneurs

Alan G. Crone, Employment Law Attorney and CEO/Founder of The Crone Law Firm, announces a new book: "The Law at Work – A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals" (February 2023) that is a must-read reference for anyone seeking answers for how to prevent and resolve the twelve most common workplace issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help employees, executives and entrepreneurs stay out of court, The Crone Law Firm CEO/Founder, Employment Law Attorney and Author Alan G. Crone announces his new book. "The Law at Work: A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals" (Lioncrest Publishing, February 2023) is now available in eBook, Paperback and Hardback formats. In a helpful tone and easy-to-read format, Crone's book provides thoughtful legal insights and answers on the twelve most common workplace scenarios to help readers avoid pitfalls and solve problems.

Author Alan G. Crone explains, "Because there is rarely anyone who can help address employment law questions within a company, especially at small businesses, 'The Law at Work' was written to reassure readers that you are not alone and offer helpful suggestions for proactively preventing and resolving workplace issues."

"The Law at Work" book is full of invaluable facts for anyone who wants to preserve and grow their business relationships and profits. The author clearly provides everyday examples with best practices for employment law basics on topics such as: harassment, discrimination, employee contracts, job descriptions, overtime pay, hostile work environments, family medical leave act, intellectual property, data management, exit strategies, and more.

Crone emphasizes, "This book is not a substitute for legal advice, but offers readers a go-to reference for best hiring practices and win-win conflict resolution tips. A strong, fair and fully cooperative workplace can lead to higher profits, happier people, and far fewer lawsuits."

Based on helping thousands of clients over 30 years, Crone's new book, "The Law at Work", provides essential employment law basics in twelve short chapters, including:

1. Employment at Will - Understand the big picture, value of work relationships and "Employment at Will" exceptions.

2. Negotiation, Compensation, and Terms – Recognize the importance of employee contracts, employment clauses, arbitration and job descriptions.

3. Intellectual Property - Protect company assets and clearly train employees, especially with many now working from home.

4. Electronic Data and Materials – Learn the best practices for protecting digital assets and documents, especially when an employee resigns.

5. Employee Discipline and Training – Find out why employers should focus more on training versus discipline to reduce costs and turnover.

6. Office Politics – Learn ways to resolve personality conflicts that may include negotiating a severance package.

7. Discrimination – Get educated on how Title VII of The Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

8. Hostile Work Environment – Learn the EEOC's three legal criteria for a hostile work environment with ways to address contributing behavior.

9. Whistleblowing – Understand how the 1989 Whistleblower Protection Act protects individuals who report illegal activity from retaliation and being fired.

10. Exit Strategy – Discover ways to create a win-win exit strategy versus "flipping out" like Jerry Maguire did walking out of his sports agency employer.

did walking out of his sports agency employer. 11. Non-Compete Agreements & Restrictive Covenants – Understand agreements and why companies need to train everyone on these documents.

12. Best Hiring Practices – Gain insights on how companies who apply best hiring practices spend the least time in court.

Throughout "The Law at Work", readers will also learn about the top employment laws in the United States. For example, the U.S. Constitution, OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety Administration), Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (established minimum wage and overtime compensation), The Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act), Americans with Disabilities Act, Model Employment Termination Act (1991) and more are explained with examples.

As an Employment Law Attorney with best intentions for this book and business relationships, one of Crone's business owner clients explains, "At the end of the day, he (Alan G. Crone) knows that the best thing for a client is for things to get resolved as amicably and as peacefully as possible."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Alan G. Crone is an Employment Law Attorney, CEO/Founder of The Crone Law Firm, Author of "The Law at Work: A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals" (Feb 2023), Ask Alan! Podcast Host and Speaker. Crone's employment law team is committed to helping employees, executives, and entrepreneurs resolve workplace disputes. A master at devising winning strategies and innovative tactics, he is known for achieving the best outcome for clients.

