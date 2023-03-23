Protect Environmental Introduces Financing Options for Customers

Protect Environmental partners with GreenSky® to provide financing options to fit family budgets and increase access to solutions that create safe and healthy indoor environments

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protect Environmental, an industry leader in the measurement, mitigation, and monitoring of environmental carcinogens, today announced a consumer finance partnership with GreenSky®, a Goldman Sachs Company, to offer families protection and peace of mind now by providing them with the ability to pay over time.

Founded in 2005, Louisville-based Protect Environmental expanded to eight (8) offices across the United States specializing in radon and vapor intrusion services. The environmental consulting and construction company has a longstanding legacy of offering efficient and cost-effective solutions to reduce exposure to human carcinogens and continues to give back to the communities they serve.

With about one-third of adults in the U.S. reporting they have no more than $100 in their savings, providing efficient and economical financing options will empower more customers to reduce their risk of exposure to carcinogens like radon, which is found in every state and is responsible for claiming the lives of 21,000 innocent Americans each year.

"It is hard to put a price on health and safety; that is why for decades we've committed to offering expert services at competitive and sustainable prices," said Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental's Chief Executive Officer. "These financing options will increase access to safe and healthy indoor spaces while bridging health equity gaps by providing more financial flexibility to families searching for solutions to protect their loved ones from environmental carcinogens like radon, PFAS, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other contaminants in the soil, air, and water."

About Protect Environmental

Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 18 years and more than 200,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com.

Lending Disclosure

Subject to credit approval. Financing for the GreenSky® consumer loan program is provided by Equal Opportunity Lenders. GreenSky® is a registered trademark of GreenSky, LLC, a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA. NMLS #1416362. Loans originated by Goldman Sachs are issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch. NMLS #208156. https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ https://www.greensky.com/

Andrea Stephens, Protect Environmental, 502649-6870, andrea.stephens@protectenvironmental.com

