Revolve Provides Development Update on its Vernal BESS & Primus Wind Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Revolve Renewable Power Corp. REVV ("Revolve" or the "Company"), an owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing development activity of both its 80MWh/20MW Vernal Battery Storage project (the "Vernal BESS Project") and 50MW Primus Wind Energy project (the "Primus Wind Project").

Vernal BESS Project Summary

The Vernal BESS Project is an 80MWh / 20MW battery storage project, located on a 47-acre land parcel wholly owned and administered by the State Land Trust (the "State Trust") in Uintah County, 4 miles north of Vernal, Utah. The project site already benefits from excellent access through the existing local road network and is in close proximity to existing transmission infrastructure. The company is targeting a RTB (ready to build) date of 2024 for the Vernal BESS Project.

Development Highlights

As indicated in the previous project update issued on November 22, 2022 (https://revolve-renewablepower.com/revolve-provides-development-update-on-its-80mwh-20mw-vernal-battery-storage-project-in-the-us/) the Company initiated an active development program for the project during 2023. An update on this development program is outlined below.

– the Vernal BESS Project is ideally located less than a half mile from the existing transmission network in the area. In the company applied for an interconnection with PacifiCorp the transmission system operator / owner of the interconnection infrastructure located adjacent to the project site as part of their 2022 Cluster 2 study. The results of this first phase of the study process were received by Revolve in November 2022 and the following completion of our internal analysis a decision was made to progress to the second phase of the interconnection process. The Company secured a surety facility of US$1.8m , which facilitated meeting the financial security posting requirements under the PacifiCorp interconnection regulations in order to move to this second phase. The second phase study is expected to be received later this year.

and the following completion of our internal analysis a decision was made to progress to the second phase of the interconnection process. The Company secured a surety facility of , which facilitated meeting the financial security posting requirements under the PacifiCorp interconnection regulations in order to move to this second phase. The second phase study is expected to be received later this year. The Company is targeting having a signed interconnection agreement for the Vernal BESS Project in 2024.

Permitting – Commencement of the work to prepare applications for the state and local county permits required for the project has now begun. These include a cultural resources survey and report, a conditional use permit and easements / permits required for the short transmission line that will be constructed to connect into the nearest substation. We are targeting approval for a number of these permits throughout 2023.

Primus Wind Project Summary

The Primus Wind Project is a 49.6MW wind project, located north of Burlington in Kit Carson County along the Eastern Plains of Colorado, one of the main wind energy states in the US. Development activity on the Primus Wind Project commenced in August 2021 and to date has consisted of securing site control, interconnection and energy resource assessment

Development Highlights

As indicated in the previous project update issued on November 2, 2022 (https://revolve-renewablepower.com/revolve-provides-development-update-on-49-6mw-primus-wind-project/) the Company targeted a number of key development milestones for the project during 2023 with a view of targeting ready to build status during 2024. An update on these development milestones is outlined below.

– the Primus Wind Project is located in close proximity to the existing transmission network in the state. In addition to this there are plans to significantly upgrade the transmission network across the Eastern Plains in to facilitate the continued expansion of renewable energy electricity generation projects. An interconnection application was submitted to in . The results of this first phase of the study process were received by the Company in and the following completion of our internal analysis a decision was made to progress to the second phase of the interconnection process. The Company is targeting having a signed interconnection agreement for the Primus Wind Project in 2024. Permitting – a final permitting schedule has now been completed for the Primus Wind Project and permitting works are due to start in the coming weeks. The initial permitting works will consist of the certificate of public convenience and necessity, which includes a detailed investigation of cultural and biological resources as well as a conditional use permit, which requires a site plan, impact, geotechnical and mitigation analysis and a certification of intent. Wood Group have been appointed to manage the permitting process on behalf of the Company.

– a final permitting schedule has now been completed for the Primus Wind Project and permitting works are due to start in the coming weeks. The initial permitting works will consist of the certificate of public convenience and necessity, which includes a detailed investigation of cultural and biological resources as well as a conditional use permit, which requires a site plan, impact, geotechnical and mitigation analysis and a certification of intent. Wood Group have been appointed to manage the permitting process on behalf of the Company. Energy Resource – the Company has continued to collect wind resource data from the site from the meteorological mast that was installed in September 2022 . The Company expects to commission an energy yield assessment report at the end of this year following collection of an initial 12 months of data from the project site.

– the Company has continued to collect wind resource data from the site from the meteorological mast that was installed in . The Company expects to commission an energy yield assessment report at the end of this year following collection of an initial 12 months of data from the project site. Basic Engineering – the Company is in the final stages of appointing a 3rd party engineering firm to begin basic engineering works, which will focus on a preliminary design of the project layout and location of the turbines. This is expected to be completed by the end of June this year and will be refined as further information is received from the wind resource assessment campaign over the course of this year.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 2,350MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase and 71.8MW under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

