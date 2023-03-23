Blazing Fast, Beyond Forgiving, Absolutely Stunning: All-new PXG 0311 GEN6 Golf Clubs Flat-out Perform

PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, & Irons Are Engineered to Elevate Every Golfer's Game from Tee to Green

PXG goes from strength to strength with the introduction of new PXG 0311 GEN6 Golf Clubs. Blazing fast, beyond forgiving, and absolutely stunning, PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons are loaded with advanced technologies, are made from top-quality materials, and include the most impactful precision weighting system in the golf industry.

As a golf research and development company, PXG's mission is to identify and deliver game-changing new technologies that offer meaningful performance benefits for golfers of every ability. With PXG's latest release, the company honed in on mishit performance. From head design to face material, shape, and thickness to adjustable weighting and robotic polishing, PXG GEN6 Golf Clubs present a refined design engineered to be built to spec.

"We've considered every detail and pushed the designs, materials, and technologies to the extreme in developing our new PXG GEN6 Golf Clubs," PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons stated. "Our irons, which many people said couldn't get any better, are faster, longer, and more accurate. In fact, they might be the finest irons ever made by anyone. And I also believe we've also developed the best driver in the market."

PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers

LPGA Tour Pro Gina Kim shared, "as someone who prioritizes feel, GEN6 outperformed my high expectations. It's super forgiving even with the extra distance I gained. And on the windiest days, I can trust my GEN6 driver to perform the way I want it to which gives me the confidence to play boldly. I put the new driver in the bag after 30 mins of testing. It's that good!"

Engineered to deliver incredible forgiveness, outstanding distance, and tight dispersion, PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers are available in two models to suit golfers at all levels. The 0311 GEN6 Driver features a traditional teardrop head shape with a notably curved crown structure and a shorter body from front to back. The tall/deep clubface is designed to support excellent mishit performance, especially on higher face impacts. The 0311 XF GEN6 Driver has a larger head profile and a more symmetrical shape than its counterpart. This makes it easier to square the face at impact, delivering the ideal blend of distance and forgiveness.

The GEN6 Driver face is made from a high-strength, proprietary Ti412 titanium alloy, a material that has an exceptionally high yield strength and a low elastic modulus. This helps generate significant face deflection to create ultra-fast ball speeds. The internal face structure features topographic geometries with variable thicknesses that help to reduce mass, support maximum ball speeds, and increase durability.

Both Drivers present one light (2.5 grams (g)) and two heavy (7.5g) adjustable sole weights that are interchangeable to support preferred spin and bias settings.

Based on third-party robot testing conducted by Golf Laboratories, PXG GEN6 Drivers offer exceptional distance performance combined with best-in-class dispersion compared to the latest premium drivers from the top four competitors.

Carry Distance (CD) / Total Distance (TD) / Dispersion (D)

PXG GEN6:



CD 256.7, TD 270.1, D 874, $499.99

PXG XF GEN6:



CD 254.4, TD 269.0, D 961, $499.99

Callaway Paradym:



CD 252.2, TD 270.2, D 1039, $599.99

Callaway Paradym X:



CD 256.8, TD 271.3, D 959, $599.99

PING G430 Max:



CD 255.2, TD 271.1, D 1176, $549.99

PING G430 LST:



CD 255.0, TD 268.0, D 1324, $579.99

TaylorMade Stealth2:



CD 252.6, TD 266.8, D 2150, $599.99

TaylorMade Stealth2+:



CD 250.5, TD 266.5, D 1647, $629.99

Titleist TSR2:



CD 256.7, TD 272.8, D 1389, $599.00

Titleist TSR3:



CD 271.2, TD 256.4, D 1488, $599.00

*Note that for dispersion a lower number indicates better accuracy.

Driver Price: $499.99

XF Available Lofts: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

X Available Lofts: 7.5°, 9°, 10.5°

PXG 0311 GEN6 Fairways & Hybrids

PXG GEN6 Fairways and Hybrids present an HT1770 stainless steel face that is almost twice as strong as the popular 17-4 SS. Both also feature an optimized high-speed squared face design that shifts the perimeter skirt more vertical, increasing the surface area to boost forgiveness significantly.

PXG 0311 GEN6 Fairways have an innovative low profile with a flat sole suitable for players of all abilities. These easy-to-launch fairways provide maximum distance, tight dispersion off the tee or turf, and a fantastic sound and feel. PXG 0311 XF GEN6 Fairways are engineered for golfers seeking maximum forgiveness. The large, squared face expands the hitting zone to provide off-center hit forgiveness leading to faster ball speeds with greater distance. The Railed Sole helps the club move effortlessly through the turf so golfers can get the ball up in the air and down the fairway.

PXG 0311 GEN6 Hybrids are an easy-to-hit, low-spin option for golfers at any skill level. Featuring PXG's most advanced technology engineered to work in concert with a player's swing, PXG 0311 GEN6 Hybrids also offer an innovative head shape that helps position the center of gravity lower to produce a higher launch trajectory and optimized spin performance. Designed to be easy to hit and provide maximum forgiveness, PXG 0311 XF GEN6 Hybrids present a confidence-inspiring, clean aesthetic. The Railed Sole and a large, squared face help deliver enhanced turf interaction, increased forgiveness, higher trajectory performance, and greater distance.

The standard GEN6 Fairways and Hybrids present one light (2.5g) and two heavy (10g) adjustable sole weights, while the XF models present one light (2.5g) and one heavy (15g) weight for fine-tuning.

Fairways Price: $299.99

XF Available Lofts: 3, 4, 5, 7

X Available Lofts: 2, 3, 5, 7

Hybrids Price: $289.99

XF Available Lofts: 19°, 22°, 25°, 28°, 31°

X Available Lofts: 17°, 19°, 22°, 25°

PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids share several key technologies. All feature an innovative supported weight structure that positions Precision Weighting Technology ports in the extreme perimeter of the clubhead, anchored to the outer wall. This creates a sophisticated stiff and stable structure that generates high-frequency vibrations. Using modal analysis, PXG determined that this geometry produces an optimal feel and sound at impact.

The crown is made entirely from high-grade carbon fiber. The lightweight material saves mass, allowing it to be redistributed low and to the clubhead's perimeter for optimal center of gravity positioning and added forgiveness.

Robotic polishing is a high-precision process that ensures the face thickness and curvature (the bulge and roll radii) are manufactured to design specifications that maximize performance and impart corrective launch and spin for ideal ball flight on off-center shots.

PXG 0311 GEN6 Irons

"The GEN6 Iron is a culmination of everything I've learned in the world of iron design," shared PXG Senior Club Designer and former PGA TOUR Professional Mike Nicolette. "They are extremely easy to hit, go higher and farther than our previous generation, and the feel is second to none. I'm super excited for the consumer to try these because they're going to love them."

Known for its incredible iron technology, PXG continues to push the envelope with the introduction of GEN6 Irons. The five-times forged irons feature a clubface that is 15% thinner than its predecessor, further solidifying PXG's longstanding position as the brand with the thinnest face in golf. The milled HT1770 Variable Ultra-Thin Face saves approximately five grams of mass that are repositioned low and to the backside of the club to help increase the moment of inertia and improve the center of gravity location. The thin face and milled Power Channel Technology increase face deflection for ideal launch trajectory and exceptional mishit performance.

Robotic laser wielding of the face around the outer perimeter of each club is the high-strength, precise attachment method used. This process is complemented by robotic polishing, which creates a remarkably consistent sole and face perimeter geometry.

PXG's proprietary XCOR2 material backs the clubface. Explicitly developed for PXG Irons, the high-speed resin core is injection molded into the clubhead's hollow cavity. The material provides structural stability to the clubface (which, unsupported, would fail with a single hit) and dramatically increases ball speed performance. As a result, GEN6 Irons are the longest, most forgiving clubs PXG has ever released.

One large weight is located near the center of gravity on the back of the clubhead. This weight can be used to achieve optimal swing weight. Unique to PXG, customers can experience the benefits of these adjustments during an in-person fitting. Weighting is not intended to be adjusted after purchase.

PXG 0311 GEN6 Irons are available in two models – Players (P) and Xtreme Performance (XP). PXG 0311 P GEN6 Irons provide an ideal balance of workability and forgiveness. These irons, designed for low to mid-handicap players, feature moderate offset and a mid-size head design with a clean aesthetic. Designed for mid to high-handicap players, PXG 0311 XP GEN6 Irons feature a larger head with more offset to deliver an incredibly soft feel, extreme distance performance, and excellent forgiveness.

Price: $219.99 Chrome / $289.99 Black Label Elite

P Available Lofts: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, W, G

XP Available Lofts: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, W, G, S, L

To learn more about PXG or to book a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

