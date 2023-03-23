Global Smoke Detectors Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smoke detectors market. As per TBRC’s smoke detectors market forecast, the global smoke detectors market size is expected to grow to $2.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of the smoke detectors market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest smoke detectors market share. Major players in the smoke detectors market include Honeywell International Inc., TyCo., Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Secom PLC., Unisafe Fire Protection LLC., 3M, Nowatec AS.

Trending Smoke Detectors Market Trend

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smoke detectors market. The smoke detectors using IoT alerts the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

Smoke Detectors Market Segments

By Product: Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector, Other Products

By Power Source: Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Oil, Gas & Mining, Transportation & Logistics , Telecommunications Manufacturing, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global smoke detectors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smoke detector is an electronic fire protection device that automatically detects the presence of smoke as a primary sign of a fire and gives an alert to building occupants.

