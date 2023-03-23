Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass US$ 205 Million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market is expected to clock US$ 205 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Owing to new diagnostic practices introduced in the market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 140 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 205 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Method, Type, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

As gastrointestinal issues are increasing significantly, the development of innovative diagnostic kits is highly increasing. For instance, The trio-smart breath test is appropriate for individuals with bloating, gas, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea. Trio-smart analyses breath for amounts of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen sulfide. Elevated gas levels may signal intestinal methanogenic overgrowth (IMO), excess hydrogen sulfide, or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). The trio-smart breath test results are the first step toward feeling better and can help guide appropriate treatment.

Similarly, Life Extension offers a kit that includes a lactulose solution. Methane and/or hydrogen gas are produced during the fermentation of this sugar. The unique benefit of this SIBO test is that it measures both gases, which may be a sign of SIBO. The benefit of lactulose is that it can identify bacterial overgrowth anywhere in the small intestine, including the bottom part, where it most frequently occurs. Only bacteria have the necessary enzymes to break down and absorb lactulose; humans lack these enzymes. Lactulose travels the whole length of the gut since it is not absorbed, demonstrating SIBO at all intestine segments.

The global small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market is divided into three perspectives: Method, Type, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Diagnosis’

Based on diagnosis, the global small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market is segmented into:

Breath Testing

Malabsorption Tests

Small Intestine Aspirate

Fluid Culture Test

Blood Tests

Others

The breath testing segment has dominated the global small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. The breath testing segment is again segmented into xylose breath, hydrogen breath test, and glycocholic acid breath. The hydrogen breath test is the most demanding breath test. Moreover, the hydrogen breath test provides appropriate results. It is considered one of the most reliable and validated diagnostic techniques for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics.

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

Based on type, the global small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market is grouped into:

Hydrogen-Predominant SIBO

Methane-Predominant SIBO

Recurrent SIBO

The hydrogen-predominant SIBO had the biggest market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the forecast years. Hydrogen-predominant small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) is most common due to increased dietary sugar intake and processed foods. These foods provide an ideal environment for bacterial growth and can cause an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine leading to loss of appetite, discomfort, and bloating. Moreover, Imbalances in gut bacteria can also be caused by age, antibiotic use, and digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) market has been divided into four regions based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has the largest small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market. The prevalence of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) is increasing in North America due to several factors. These include dietary changes, increased use of antibiotics, changes in gut microbiota, and the disruption of the balance between bacteria and fungi. Additionally, certain lifestyle factors, such as increased stress levels, can contribute to the development of SIBO. Technological advancements in the region support the Asia Pacific small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market. The conventional diagnostic techniques previously used to diagnose various gastrointestinal illnesses have been replaced due to recent technological advancements in creating solid-state and electromechanical sensors. Incidences of lactose malabsorption are on the rise, and the population in the region is becoming more aware of its health, which will likely result in the growth of the small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) diagnostics market are:

Genova Diagnostics

SIBO diagnostics

Commonwealth Diagnostics International

Aerodiagnostics, LLC

Pivotal Diagnostics

DirectLabs, LLC

Health Associates Medical Group

Vibrant Wellness

Metabolic Solutions, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SMALL INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH (SIBO) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY METHOD Breath Testing Xylose Breath Testing Hydrogen Breath Testing Glycocholic Acid Breath Testing Malabsorption Tests Small Intestine Aspirate and Fluid Culture Test Blood Test Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

