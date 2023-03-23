"Money Maker": Crypto entrepreneur Dadvan Yousuf portrayed in ARD docu-series
Ipsach - The crypto investor Dadvan Yousuf, who lives in Switzerland and Paris, is profiled in an episode of the new ARD documentary series "Money Maker".ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The resident crypto entrepreneur and investor Dadvan Yousuf is the protagonist in the new ARD documentary series "Money Maker" entitled "Dadvan Yousuf - Crypto Millionaire at 17". "The request from the reputable quality broadcaster ARD made me particularly happy. No effort was spared to describe my life story fully, impartially, but also critically."
The article tells the life story of the now 22-year-old Kurd from Iraq, who fled with his family via the "Route of Death" and finally ended up in Switzerland. There he lived in extremely modest circumstances until a rise to crypto-millionaire at the age of 17. "I was prepared to find paradise in Europe. Yet we had to sleep on mattresses. We had nothing," the article quotes the protagonist.
Iraq, Switzerland, Frankfurt and Paris as locations
The station describes the innovative docu-format as follows. "The docu-series "Money Maker" aims to depict the lifeworld of people who act and deal with money in very different ways, from a very personal perspective. A portrayal of the protagonists' respective communities, for example with their own rules and values, can only succeed and be authentic if the people are allowed to tell their stories up close. Voices from the respective environment classify what is said." The production and camera team accompanied Dadvan Yousuf on his journey through time - visiting his home country of Iraq, where he met family members, and excerpts from his life in Switzerland and Paris. In addition to the girlfriend with whom he shares residence in Paris, experts from the financial industry also have their say, outlining the turbulent development of cryptocurrencies and the risks that have led to their sometimes dubious reputation.
Life story on 230 pages: Biography "From Refugee to Bitcoin Millionaire"
The biography "From Refugee to Bitcoin Millionaire" recently published by FBV-Verlag also takes an in-depth look at the entrepreneur's career. "My still very young life, shaped by many events, motivated me to publish a biography," says Dadvan Yousuf. "I was concerned to go beyond the sometimes superficial portrayals in the media and paint the true picture of my life." The publisher's description says: "In this book, Yousuf tells his story - a story of poverty, hostility and existential fears. At the same time, it is also a story of hope, turmoil and revolution."
"Money Maker": ARD - Das Erste portrays crypto entrepreneur Dadvan Yousuf in docu-series can be watched in the ARD Mediathek.
