Nutritional Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

As per TBRC's nutritional feed additives market forecast, the global nutritional feed additives market size is expected to grow to $5.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the nutrition feed additives market. North America is expected to hold the largest nutritional feed additives market share. Major players in the nutritional feed additives market include BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Adisseo.

Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have fewer side effects and also improve yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive 'Govahnika-Biosheera', which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.

•By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

•By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic

•By Additive Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Flavors And Sweeteners, Pigments, Binders, Minerals

•By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms

•By Geography: The global nutritional feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutritional feed additives various types of products used in animal nutrition to improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, or to improve the health and performance of animals. They help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, resulting in higher productivity and disease prevention.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

