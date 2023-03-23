Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 23, 2023

MARYLAND, March 23 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. to review of results from the FY22 External Audit and review renewal of the SB & Company contract.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson, Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Evan Glass.

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review Bill 30-22, Buildings - Demolition or Removal and Expedited Bill 13-23, Montgomery County Urban Districts - Friendship Heights Urban District and receive a briefing on retail spaces in County buildings.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Council President Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Results from the FY22 External Audit and Review of SB & Company’s and Contract Renewal

Review: The Audit Committee will receive a briefing from SB & Company, which is the County government’s independent auditor, and Executive branch staff on the results of audits of the County government’s FY22 financial statements, financial statements of the County government’s retirement plans, financial statements of the Montgomery County Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust and the results of other audit-related work. In addition, the committee will review a contract amendment to extend SB & Company’s contract for an additional year. Each year, an external certified public accounting firm performs audit work required by the Montgomery County Charter and the Montgomery County Code.

Expedited Bill 30-22, Buildings – Demolition or Removal

Review: The ECON Committee will review Bill 30-22, which would amend the definition of demolish in the County Code so that it would mean not only the tearing down of an entire building or structure, but also tearing down 67 percent or more of first story exterior walls of a one-family or two-family dwelling unit. The bill was introduced by then-Councilmember Tom Hucker and then-Councilmember Hans Riemer. The bill is now cosponsored by Councilmembers Balcombe, Katz, Stewart and Sayles. The purpose of Bill 30-22 is to address situations where buildings can be substantially removed except for a small portion to avoid the need for a demolition permit.

By changing the threshold for requiring a demolition permit, a person seeking to substantially remove a building would have to go through the same process as someone tearing down the whole building thereby requiring the applicant to meet requirements regarding the disconnection of utilities, pest control, and environmental and stormwater management measures. This would also ensure that when building the new structure, the applicant would have to apply for a new construction building permit, which would in turn require that they must provide a new home warranty to the consumer who purchases that home.

Expedited Bill 13-23, Montgomery County Urban Districts – Friendship Heights Urban District

Review: The ECON Committee will review Expedited Bill 13-23, which would create an urban district located in the Friendship Heights area of the County, expand the purposes of urban districts in the County, create a commercial district charge as an additional mechanism to fund an urban district and establish a Friendship Heights Urban District Advisory Committee. The lead sponsor is Council Vice President Friedson.

Retail Spaces in County Buildings

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a briefing on plans to develop and utilize retail spaces in County buildings, including advertising efforts to promote these spaces and efforts to identify and attract tenants. The County operates both leased and owned facilities for various purposes. The Department of General Services (DGS) is generally responsible for entering into leases, as well as managing and maintain leased spaces. DGS also enters into other types of revenue agreements with various entities for the use of its spaces, including licenses for specific types of retail operations. Revenue agreements specific to retail uses are very limited, and of the 36 owned facilities that the County has entered into revenue agreements for, only two are for retail operations.

