Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Market Size Expected To Reach $147 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market forecast, the global motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market size is expected to grow to $147.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The growth of the motor vehicle steering and suspension components market (except springs) is positively affected by the poor quality of roads. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market share. Major players in the motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market include Bosch, Hyundai, TennaCo., Denso, Hella, JTEKT, Knorr-Bremse, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp.

The latest trend in the industry is the development of suspension systems using the new magnetic ride control (MRC or MagneRide) technology developed by General Motors (GM). The magnetic damper technology improves the performance of the suspension system and provides a smooth driving experience. The technology uses a fluid infused with magnetised particles acting as electronically-controlled shock absorbers, which respond to changing driving conditions and speed in real-time, making the shock absorbers adapt to the changing terrain. Such absorbers, along with the automobile sensors, respond to the terrain every five milliseconds. Following the trend started by General Motors, in 2021, Cadillac adopted the latest magnetorheological fluid technology into its new models, the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing models, in order to provide the fastest reacting suspension technology and achieve a smooth ride in automobiles.

•By Type: Steering Components, Suspension Components

•By Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car

•By End use: OEM, Aftermarket

•By Geography: The global motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The motor vehicle steering system, which consists of several pieces and linkages, enables a driver to direct a vehicle. A motor vehicle's suspension system helps the driver maintain total control while isolating the passengers from vibrations caused by the vehicle's passage over the road's contours.

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

