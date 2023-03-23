Light Beer Market [+CAGR of around 4.5%] | North America accounts for over 40% Share, Says Market.us

Global Light Beer Market Growth Rate 2023-2033

The global light beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global light beer market is experiencing growth, driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, changing preferences towards low-calorie and low-alcohol beverages, and the desire for a more balanced lifestyle. Light beer typically contains fewer calories and lower alcohol by volume (ABV) content compared to regular beer, making it a popular choice for consumers who want to enjoy a beer while minimizing calorie intake and alcohol consumption.

North America is the largest market for light beer, driven by the United States and Canada, where there is a high awareness of health and wellness trends and an increasing demand for low-calorie and low-alcohol beverage options. The fastest-growing market is the Asia-Pacific region, driven by countries like China, India, and Japan, where increasing disposable income, health consciousness, and urbanization are contributing to the rising demand for light beer.

Key Statistics:

- The global light beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

- North America accounts for over 40% of the global light beer market share.

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand Analysis:

The demand for light beer is driven by the following factors:

- Increasing health consciousness and awareness of the risks associated with excessive alcohol and calorie consumption.

- Changing consumer preferences towards low-calorie and low-alcohol beverages.

- Growing interest in maintaining a balanced lifestyle and moderation in alcohol consumption.

- Expansion of distribution channels and the availability of light beer options.

Top Key Trends:

- Development of new flavors and styles in light beer production.

- Increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly production practices.

- Online sales and marketing through e-commerce platforms and social media channels.

- Collaborations between breweries to create innovative and limited-edition light beer offerings.

Top Impacting Factors:

- Growing health consciousness and demand for low-calorie and low-alcohol beverage options.

- Changing consumer preferences and interest in maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

- Expansion of the beer industry and rising interest in light beer as a segment.

- Fluctuating raw material prices and production costs.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- Opportunity to cater to the growing demand for low-calorie and low-alcohol beverage options.

- Increased brand visibility and customer loyalty through innovative light beer offerings.

- Expansion possibilities in emerging markets with a growing demand for light beer.

- Emphasis on local ingredients and sustainability practices to attract environmentally-conscious consumers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Rising health consciousness and awareness of the risks of excessive alcohol and calorie consumption.

- Growing interest in maintaining a balanced lifestyle and moderation in alcohol consumption.

- Changing consumer preferences towards low-calorie and low-alcohol beverages.

- Expansion of distribution channels and the availability of light beer options.

Restraints:

- Limited awareness and availability of light beer in some regions.

- Competition from other alcoholic beverages and low-alcohol or non-alcoholic options.

- Higher production costs compared to traditional beer.

- Stringent government regulations and taxation policies affecting the beer industry.

Opportunities:

- Expansion into emerging markets with a growing interest in low-calorie and low-alcohol beverages.

- Development of new flavors and styles to attract diverse consumer preferences.

- Collaboration with other breweries to create innovative and limited-edition light beer offerings.

- Leveraging e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies to reach a wider audience.

Challenges:

- Maintaining consistent product quality and taste in light beer production.

- Overcoming limited consumer awareness and availability in certain regions.

- Managing production costs and pricing strategies in a competitive market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Methodn

Application

Man

Woman

Key Market Players included in the report:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

