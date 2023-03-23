Autonomous Aircraft Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Billion By 2027

Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous aircraft market. As per TBRC’s autonomous aircraft market forecast, the global autonomous aircraft market size is expected to grow to $1.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The advancement in artificial intelligence is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous aircraft market. North America is expected to hold the largest autonomous aircraft market share. Major players in the autonomous aircraft global market include Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Company, AeroVironment Inc., Saab.

Trending Autonomous Aircraft Market Trend

In July 2021, Shield AI Inc., a US-based artificial intelligence company, acquired Martin UAV for an undisclosed amount. Shield AI will incorporate its combat-proven autonomous software, Hivemind, into the V-BAT as part of this acquisition, solidifying Shield AI’s dominant position in defense-focused edge autonomy. Martin UAV is a US-based aircraft manufacturer.

Autonomous Aircraft Market Segments

• By Technology: Increasingly Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

• By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing

• By Application: Cargo Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft

• By End User: Commercial, Defense

• By Geography: The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An autonomous aircraft is an unmanned aircraft that does not require pilot interference in flight management. These are used as personal, passenger, and defense air vehicles.

Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous aircraft global market size, drivers and trends, autonomous aircraft global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and autonomous aircraft global market growth across geographies. The autonomous aircraft global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

